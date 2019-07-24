Chicago Attorney Todd A. Smith Featured in Leading Lawyers Magazine

Described as a "Bright Mind" and "Huge Heart," Smith has become known as a "Bar Leader" in personal injury and civil litigation, and a proven advocate who delivers record results for those harmed by the negligence of others. This includes some of the largest verdicts and settlements in Illinois in cases involving medical malpractice, wrongful death, product liability, aviation negligence, and serious injuries.

Leading Lawyers' decision to feature Attorney Todd Smith on its cover and in a special feature article are a testament to an impressive career of compassion and advocacy. A former President of the Association of Trial Lawyers of America (now the AAJ), Past President of the Illinois State Bar Association, and member of the illustrious Inner Circle of Advocates, Smith is a nationally respected trial lawyer who's cultivated a legacy of legal victories.

Smith's practice has been notably driven by his passion for leveling the playing field between clients and powerful, profit-driven corporations, as well as his ability to litigate complex cases ranging from medical and professional malpractice to aviation negligence and wrongful death. Over the years, his multi-million dollar recoveries have made the difference for victims and families in need, and have been profiled in numerous publications – from Chicago Magazine, Chicago Tribune, and Chicago Sun Times to USA Today and the New York Times.

The May 2019 issue of Leading Lawyers featuring Todd A. Smith is available now.

Todd A. Smith has become one of Illinois' most acclaimed and accomplished Civil Trial Attorneys. A Founding Partner at Power Rogers & Smith, L.L.P., Smith has helped the firm obtain over $4 billion in client recoveries – $800 million more than their closest competitors since 2000. More information can be found at www.prslaw.com.

