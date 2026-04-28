Chicago Author and Architect Alicia Ponce Announces Launch of Latinas in Architecture Vol. III

CHICAGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based author, entrepreneur, and architect Alicia Ponce announces the launch of "Latinas in Architecture Vol. III," the third anthology in the "Latinas in Architecture" book series.

Alicia Ponce, founder of APMonarch Architecture and Arquitina, hosted a launch at the Chicago Architecture Center for "Latinas in Architecture Vol. III." The series highlights the impact of Latina architects, designers, and advocates. Authors present (left to right): Beatriz Lopez (Vol I), Georgie Marquez (Vol III), Lourdes Gonzalez (Vol I), Jessica Adetoro (Vol III), Angie Arent (Vol III), Aura Mena (Vol III), Alicia Ponce (Vols I–III), Katherine Darnstadt (Vol III), and Yanet Garcia (Vol. I).

First launched in 2021, the series brings together personal stories from Latinas in architecture, sharing their beginnings, the challenges they faced entering the field, and the triumphs that followed. Slated for release this March, Volume III explores the life chapters of a new group of contributing authors—multicultural Latinas whose journeys are rooted in the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Panama, and Puerto Rico.

"This book is a testament to the leadership, resilience, and impact of Latinas in architecture. It also serves as a mirror and a call to action—holding ourselves, the architecture industry, and academia accountable for what remains," said Ponce, founder and principal of APMonarch, a Chicago-based, female- and Latina-owned architecture firm focused on designing healthy buildings and equitable communities.

The authors featured in this new book are:

Tatiana Bilbao – Foreword Contributor

Angelica Arent

Ana Cecilia Quezada

Gloria Kloter

Yanel De Angel Salas

Geny Muñoz

Mariana Alvarez-Parga

Shadia Jaramillo

Aura Mena

Jacqueline Velez

Vanessa Smith Torres

Melissa Garcia

Elisa Hernández Skaggs

Oksana Ramos

Georgie Márquez

Elizabeth Pacheco

Natasha Espada

Jessica Adetoro

Katherine Darnstadt

In addition to amplifying these voices, Ponce is actively working to expand pathways for Latinas entering the architecture profession as the founder of Arquitina, a national nonprofit leadership and licensure initiative. The organization creates cohorts of women pursuing their architectural license who partner with licensed architect mentors while raising awareness and funding through special events. According to the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards' 2025 demographic statistics, only 2% of licensed architects in the United States are Hispanic or Latina women.

"True inclusion demands more than intent; it requires a profession that actively supports a welcoming, equitable path to licensure and growth," Ponce said. "We must measure that progress—through representation in licensure, equal pay, and leadership roles—and commit to changing what the numbers reveal."

Volume III is available on Amazon & Arquitina/Books.

For more information about "Latinas in Architecture," visit https://latinasinarchitecture.org.

About the "Latinas in Architecture" Book Series

As of 2021, there were 121,997 registered architects in the United States, with women representing approximately 20% of licensed architects. As of 2025, Latinas account for 2% of the profession nationwide.

To help drive meaningful change, Alicia Ponce founded Arquitina, a first-of-its-kind leadership and licensure initiative dedicated to increasing the number of Latina architects in the United States.

"Latinas in Architecture" is an anthology of compelling—and at times maddening—stories that capture the highs and lows of multicultural Latina women working in architecture and the built environment. As licensed professionals, mothers, and business owners, these women proudly contribute to the cultural landscape of our cities as architects, engineers, planners, developers, construction managers, and sustainability professionals. Simply put, they are chingonas, changing the demographic one Latina at a time.

For more information about the book series, visit https://latinasinarchitecture.org.

Media Contact:

Marie Lazzara

JJR Marketing

630-400-3361

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SOURCE Latinas in Architecture