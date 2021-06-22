Chicago Auto Show Announces 2021 Media Preview To Be Held July 14

CHICAGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association, producer of the Chicago Auto Show, announced the date of its Media Preview: Wednesday, July 14, one day prior to the opening of the public show. The public show dates are July 15-19 at McCormick Place. The Media Preview will be condensed to one day for the special edition show and will feature press events by Ford, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Nissan, Ram, Toyota and Volkswagen.

"Originally, we weren't going to host a Media Preview in an effort to limit crowds and make our case to officials with the goal of just opening our doors," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Dave Sloan. "However, as restrictions eased and we heard from our exhibitors, demand to showcase the latest product to the media from our exhibitors was there, so we decided to host a one-day event for automakers who want to make news and allow journalists to take a deeper dive into vehicles that haven't been seen in person before."

To kick off the Media Preview, the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) will continue its tradition and host a "Warm Chicago Welcome" media breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. The breakfast will take place outdoors along Indiana Avenue near Gate 40, adjacent from McCormick Place's West Building, the new home of the 2021 Chicago Auto Show special edition. The breakfast will be held exclusively for registered media and MAMA members, and will feature local food trucks and background tunes by the Freddie Dixon Blues Band. Onsite check-in for pre-registered media will open at 7 a.m. on July 14 on level 3 near the main entrance of McCormick Place's West Building. There is no onsite registration for media.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Chicago Auto Show," said MAMA President Harvey Briggs. "Being able to host MAMA members, other automotive media and manufacturer representatives at this special version of our traditional breakfast event is just one more signal that we're getting back to business."

Media Preview Schedule: Wednesday, July 14

Time Event

8:00 - 9:15 a.m. MAMA Breakfast

9:30 - 10:00 a.m. Jeep Press Conference

10:00 - 10:30 a.m. Ram (walkaround)

10:40 - 11:00 a.m. Toyota (walkaround)

11:00 - 11:20 a.m. Kia (walkaround)

11:20 - 11:40 a.m. Nissan (walkaround)

11:40 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Lexus (walkaround)

12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Volkswagen Press Conference/Lunch

1:00 - 1:30 p.m. Ford (walkaround)

Media Credential Registration

Working media may apply for media credentials online at www.chicagoautoshow.com/media/media-credentials. Registration must be approved in advance; there is no onsite registration. Credentials will be delivered via email and are only valid for the Media Preview on Wednesday, July 14.

Exclusive Hotel Rates and Information

Show organizers have introduced two new hotel partners for the show: The Hiltons at McCormick Place and Marriott Marquis Chicago. All official hotels provide indoor access to McCormick Place's West Building via a skybridge. As official hotel partners, all properties are offering exclusive rates to Chicago Auto Show exhibitors, media and attendees. The rates at the Hilton properties start at $145 per night at the Hampton Inn, $149 for the Hilton Garden Inn and $159 for Home2 Suites. The Marriott Marquis Chicago will also offer an exclusive rate for guests: $149 per night for a King room. Rates are subject to availability. For more information about the official hotels and to make a reservation, visit: www.chicagoautoshow.com/about-the-show/official-hotels/.

The 2021 Chicago Auto Show special edition will run Thursday, July 15 through Monday, July 19 and will be held in McCormick Place's West Building and outdoors along Indiana Avenue. Tickets for the 2021 Chicago Auto Show are sold exclusively online. For additional information about the Chicago Auto Show, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2021 public show is July 15-19 and will be held in the West Building of McCormick Place and span outdoors surrounding the venue. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

