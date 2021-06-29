Chicago Auto Show Announces 2021 Sponsor Lineup For Summertime Special Edition

CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Automobile Trade Association (CATA), producer of the Chicago Auto Show, today announced the return of premier partners State Farm and Wintrust to the show's summertime special edition, taking place July 15-19. Also returning this year as an official sponsor is Cars.com. For the special edition, the Chicago Auto Show will move to the West Building of McCormick Place and expand outdoors along Indiana Avenue. The 2021 show marks one of McCormick Place's first live, in-person events since the pandemic.

"Premier partners of the Chicago Auto Show, like State Farm and Wintrust, enjoy category exclusivity and receive additional exposure through our various channels and assets to help positively position these brands in front of consumers," said CATA Chairman Kevin Keefe. "Partnering with the show is a great opportunity for brands to connect with a large audience over a relatively short show window – of five days – but also through digital opportunities before and even after the show."

Premier sponsors typically receive high recall in their category along with millions of impressions from the show. It's an opportunity for brands to engage with their core audience while highlighting new products and services.

As the Chicago Auto Show's longest-standing premier partner with a relationship dating back more than a decade, State Farm returns with its Help Center. Staffed by State Farm representatives throughout the duration of the public show, the Help Center will remain the primary destination located at the show's entrance where attendees can get a variety of their questions answered and assistance navigating the new special edition show.

"We expect fans to have a lot of questions this year simply due to the show's new location and experiences, including enhanced outdoor test tracks and city street drives," said Chicago Auto Show Marketing Director Jim OBrill. "Not only does it benefit the show to have State Farm as a sponsor, their presence also positively impacts show-goers' experience because there will always be representatives onsite to answer questions and help direct people to the show's various attractions."

Returning as the exclusive bank sponsor and presenting partner of the Supercar Gallery, an area at the show featuring rare, exotic and ultra-high-performance sports cars, Wintrust continues to make its mark in Chicagoland. This year, the Supercar Gallery will feature exotic vehicles from automakers like Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce and more. Additionally, Wintrust will offer convenient ATM locations throughout the show where attendees can grab some extra cash for food or beverages.

"This year, we're hosting an all-new Street Fest the first four evenings of the show featuring food trucks and local brews, so the fact that Wintrust is providing our fans with convenient access to their ATMs will help alleviate people from walking a far distance to locate more cash," said OBrill.

Based in Chicago, Cars.com returns to the 2021 special edition show as the official map sponsor to help show-goers find their perfect match when car shopping. They will also have a branding presence with banners throughout the show.

The 2021 Chicago Auto Show special edition will run Thursday, July 15 through Monday, July 19. Ticket information and important show updates can be found at ChicagoAutoShow.com. Additional sponsor information and branding packages can be located at ChicagoAutoShow.com/sponsor.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2021 public show is July 15-19 and will be held in the West Building of McCormick Place and span outdoors surrounding the venue. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show