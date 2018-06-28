Chicago Automobile Trade Association Elects One New Member And Re-Elects Four Existing Members To Its Board Of Directors

The CATA also elected a new executive board. Tony Guido (Arlington Heights Ford) is the 2018-19 CATA Chairman. Bill Haggerty (Haggerty Buick GMC, Villa Park; and Haggerty Ford, West Chicago) is vice chairman. Keefe is treasurer and Phelan is secretary. Former chairman, Ray Scarpelli, Jr. (Ray Chevrolet, Fox Lake; and Ray Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram, Fox Lake) becomes 2019 Chicago Auto Show Chairman.

Election results were announced June 12 at the association's annual golf outing at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club in Lemont. Directors can serve up to three terms. Voting was open to all CATA dealer members whose association membership is in good standing.

In addition to the five directors elected this month and the executive committee, the CATA board includes John Crane, John Hennessy, Fred Marks, Dan Marquardt, Jason Roberts, Kelly Webb Roberts and Richard Wickstrom.

To download a high-resolution photo of the CATA executive board, please click the following link: http://www.cata.info/assets/1/7/2018-19-CATA-Exec-Board-Hi-Res.jpg. For more information on the CATA, please visit CATA.info.

About The Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information please visit CATA.info.

