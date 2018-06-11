Chicago Bar Association and One Legal Partner to Offer Professional eFiling at Discounted Rates to Members

"The move to eFiling statewide, and especially in Cook County, has been a big shift for how many of our members do work," said Catherine Sanders-Reach, director of law practice management and technology at the Chicago Bar Association. "We are happy to have relationships with providers like One Legal to help educate lawyers on the process and make this transition."

Built with the advice of legal professionals across the United States, One Legal is the feature-packed eFiling solution for professional law firms. Using One Legal, law firms can securely eFile and eServe over the eFileIL system, while benefiting from premium features such as pre-payment of court fees and simple consolidated billing.

One Legal and the CBA have worked closely together during Cook County's transition to Illinois' new statewide eFiling system, eFileIL. One Legal is a certified service provider—or eFiling portal—that can be used to file cases in any eFileIL court.

In January, the CBA hosted a "How to Prepare for Mandatory eFiling with One Legal" CLE. The "Cook County eFiling Launch Day" event on May 1 marked the first official day of voluntary eFiling on the eFileIL system with four hours of CLE- and ILAP-accredited training and demonstrations for Chicago-area attorneys and paralegals. One Legal also sponsors the organization's law practice management and technology committee.

"We are extremely pleased to partner with the Chicago Bar Association," said One Legal Director of Marketing Richard Heinrich. "The transition to electronic court filing will revolutionize how law firms in Chicago work—One Legal's professional eFiling platform, with its premium-level support and enhanced features makes that transition as simple as possible."

Visit the CBA member page today to start receiving discounts on top One Legal services.

As the county and state moves toward mandatory eFiling, One Legal and the Chicago Bar Association plan to offer educational programming on electronic court filing, service of process and related topics in the late summer/fall of 2018. Details about forthcoming events will be announced on the CBA's website and One Legal's Illinois blog (www.onelegal.com/ilblog).

One Legal offers a wholly different opportunity for litigation support, as both a services company and a technology company. An all-in-one solution, professionals can arrange many different legal support needs — eFiling, eService, service of process, court research, and more — through one system. With a user-friendly platform, simple billing, and award-winning service of process, One Legal is the go-to eFiling and online court service provider.

