Chicago Baseball Superstar Player Joins Midwest Express Clinic

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest Express Clinic, Inc (MEC)., a leading provider of independent, non-hospital affiliated walk-in clinics that takes an innovative approach to the healthcare industry, today announced that baseball superstar and third baseman, Kris Bryant has become the company's premier brand ambassador.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Kris Bryant into the MEC family," said MEC Director of Community Relations, Muhammad Tayyab. "This partnership allows us to become more visible and expand our reach to the community while creating awareness around our variety of services and what we stand for as a company."

"I am thrilled to join the great team at MEC as their premier brand ambassador. This partnership is an opportunity for me to take on an active role to do my part, and contribute to the community in a unique way," said Kris Bryant. "I'm honored to work with a company who stands for the community, and not just the numbers."

MEC places a relentless emphasis on giving back to the community. They arrange a variety of different volunteer events and proudly support local charities. The team recently partnered with NWI Foodbank and organized an event that contributed to providing 18,000 meals to families in Northwest Indiana.

"With the prominence of sports culture in the United States and the success Kris has seen in his career so far, we're thrilled to bring on the very best Chicago has to offer," added Tayyab. "We view this as a great opportunity for his fans, and our customers to connect in a world that is becoming increasingly more aware of the importance of healthcare."

About Midwest Express Clinic, Inc.

Midwest Express Clinic - the premier walk-in clinic offering healthcare services including a convenient alternative to an ER visit or a doctor's appointment for illnesses or injuries. For more information about MEC, visit MidwestExpressClinic.com

About Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant is a Major League Baseball (MLB) third baseman and outfielder for the Chicago Cubs. He was named an MLB All-Star and won the National League's (NL) Rookie of the Year Award. He was again named an All-Star in 2016, won a World Series championship with the Cubs, and was named the NL's MVP.

Press Contact

Clinton Reyes

King Sports and Entertainment

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Midwest Express Clinic