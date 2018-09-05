Chicago-Based Brilliant Publishes 2019 Salary Guides for Accounting, Finance and Information Technology Professionals

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliant™, an award-winning direct-hire, contract and consulting practice specializing in accounting, finance and information technology, released its 2019 Salary Guides for the Greater Chicago and South Florida labor markets.

The compensation information included in the 2019 Salary Guides is based off market research and other proprietary data collected by the firm throughout the year to determine important salary trends.

According to its research, Brilliant anticipates increases in accounting and finance positions to range from 1.5 to 3.0 percent. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in accounting and finance is expected to grow 10 percent between 2016 and 2026, faster than most other occupations. Globalization, a growing economy, and complex regulatory parameters all are contributing factors to the strong demand for these professionals.

Brilliant CEO Jeff Mariola explains, "The demand for accounting, finance and information technology professionals in today's corporate climate is unprecedented. Businesses are vying for quality talent that is in short supply. Having validated market data on salary information helps managers make good hiring decisions and helps talent better understand their value."

Brilliant is dedicated to keeping accounting, finance and information technology professionals updated with information affecting their professions, specifically for the Greater Chicago and South Florida labor markets.

Mariola continues, "We anticipate 2019 to see an increase in salaries for accounting, finance and information technology professionals, across many job functions and levels."

