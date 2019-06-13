Chicago-Based Creative Agency TimeZoneOne Named Strategic Partner and Creative Agency of Record for Navy Pier

CHICAGO, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TimeZoneOne (TZO), an independent creative communications agency headquartered in Chicago, is proud to announce that it has officially been named as the creative agency of record (AOR) for Navy Pier, an iconic Chicago institution and one of the most popular destinations in the Midwest.

"To say that TimeZoneOne understands the Chicago market is an understatement. Our team has embedded itself into fully understanding and connecting with the city's rich history and culture to better serve our local clients," says Daniel Thomas, TimeZoneOne President and CEO. "Earning Navy Pier's business reinforces that TimeZoneOne has solidified itself as the tourism industry agency of Chicago. We look forward to fostering a long-standing relationship with Navy Pier, while re-introducing Chicagoans and helping bring new faces to one of the most energetic and progressive landmarks in the US."

TZO's first project as AOR for the nonprofit organization was to develop a new brand campaign that focuses on changing locals' perception about the Pier. The campaign, titled "More Than You Imagine," invites Chicagoans to take a second look at the pier and all of its available offerings. The campaign was born from the notion that many locals are not aware of how much the Pier has changed and currently don't view it as a place where they can experience "where fun lives large." The agency's work is aligned with the brand's goal of bringing the "People's Pier" vision of the destination to life and drive annual increase in visitation.

Media channels for the campaign include Out of Home (OOH), OLV, radio, digital, social media, print and more. Additional creative work will be rolled-out by TimeZoneOne over the next several months. To see a sample of creative work from the campaign, download here.

"Working with an agency partner that understand the intricacies of the Chicago tourism and destination market is essential to align with Navy Pier's mission of driving exploration and inspiration for its nearly 9 million annual guests," said Marilynn Gardner, Navy Pier President and CEO. "Navy Pier looks forward to working hand-in-hand with TimeZoneOne to achieve our creative goals and increase awareness of one of the city's most treasured destinations."

In addition to consumer-facing media, the campaign has been extended to B2B media as a way to support the Pier's East End events business. The work for this initiative has been in-market since May 2019 and will continue to roll out in trade publications for the next several months.

For more information about TimeZoneOne, its work with Navy Pier, other award winning campaigns and global destination and tourism marketing clients, please visit www.timezoneone.com.

About TimeZoneOne:

TimeZoneOne is a global creative communications agency specializing in destination marketing. We are made up of passionate people from around the globe who tell stories, solve problems and drive results. TimeZoneOne works with destinations, educational institutions, membership organizations and consumer and B2B brands to grow their businesses. Founded in New Zealand in 1994, TimeZoneOne's global headquarters is in downtown Chicago, with offices in Toronto, Canada and Christchurch, New Zealand. For more information, go to www.timezoneone.com.

About Navy Pier

Located on Lake Michigan, Navy Pier is one of the top-attended nonprofit destinations in the Midwest, stretching more than six city blocks and welcoming nearly 9 million guests annually. Originally opened in 1916 as a shipping and recreation facility, this Chicago landmark showcases more than 50 acres of parks, restaurants, attractions, retail shops, sightseeing and dining cruise boats, exposition facilities and more. The Pier recently celebrated its 100th anniversary with the unveiling of the iconic Centennial Wheel, Polk Bros Park, Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion and People's Energy Welcome Pavilion. In 2019, Navy Pier continues to usher in its second century with ongoing pier-wide redevelopment efforts – including a 220-room Hilton hotel with rooftop bar, a marina and more – in addition to free, year-round arts and cultural programming designed to inspire, educate and connect communities across the city and globe. Click here to donate to Navy Pier, a 501(c)(3) organization, in support of free public programs. For more information, visit www.navypier.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: ANDREW BROWN

ANDREW.BROWN@TIMEZONEONE.COM, 312.882.9447

WWW.TIMEZONEONE.COM

SOURCE TimeZoneOne

