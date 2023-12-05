CHICAGO-BASED DENTAL GROUP DENTOLOGIE OPENS ITS NINTH DENTAL STUDIO ON ARMITAGE AVENUE IN LINCOLN PARK

News provided by

Dentologie

05 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Dentologie created a space that leans more high-end retail than standard dental office

CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentologie, a Chicago-based dental group reinventing the dental experience, opened its ninth dental studio in the Windy City at 1009 W. Armitage Avenue in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. The Armitage location follows Dentologie's opening in the Southport Corridor in September. The company will have 10 Chicago locations by year-end 2023 in neighborhoods like the South Loop, Streeterville, Bucktown, West Loop, Clark & Diversey, Gold Coast, River North and more.

"Armitage Avenue is the heart of Lincoln Park," said Dentologie head of real estate Michael Zennedjian. "We are looking forward to making dental visits even more convenient for our 60,000 patients."

Dentologie reimagined the stereotypical dental office in the Armitage Avenue space. Think design-forward elements like terrazzo countertops; pops of bold colors, including coral pinks, mustard yellows, and mint greens; vertical wood installations; live plants; custom archways; and even mouthwash on tap.

The Lincoln Park opening follows news that Dentologie closed on a $25 million series B this fall and a $16 million series A in June 2022. With the funding, Dentologie plans to open 8—12 more practices with continued penetration in Chicago; expand into new markets in 2024 and 2025; further develop the Dentologie tech platform; and grow the HQ team.

Dentologie Lincoln Park is now open at 1009 W Armitage Avenue. For more information, please visit dentologie.com or follow along on social media at @dentologie.

ABOUT DENTOLOGIE
Founded in 2013 by dental school best friends Dr. Suhail Mohiuddin, Dr. Hany Kurdi, and Dr. Oussama Founas, Dentologie is a tech-enabled, patient-focused dental group for urban professionals that is reinventing the dental experience. Dentologie provides expert care for cleanings, cavities, Invisalign and teeth whitening at its nine Chicago dental studios in the Southport Corridor, Lincoln Park, South Loop, Streeterville, Bucktown, West Loop, Clark & Diversey, Gold Coast, River North and more. Dentologie serves 60,000 patients and employs nearly 200 team members. For more information, please visit dentologie.com or follow along on social media at @dentologie.

PRESS CONTACT:
Allison P. Duncan, LLC
Allie Duncan
[email protected]

SOURCE Dentologie

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.