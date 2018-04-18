Chicago-Based Digital Forensics Firm 4Discovery Hires Industry Veteran to Grow their Corporate Counsel Business

"We are seeing a significant increase in demand for our professional services from the corporate market," said Jeffrey Hartman, Partner and Co-Founder of 4Discovery, "and we are bringing on some serious talent to help us expand our reach and broaden our skill set. We've known Bob for over 10 years and are thrilled to have him on our team. Bob has an amazing record of business development in the Midwest, and he will help position us to provide these very specialized digital forensics, litigation readiness, and information governance services to inside counsel attorneys within the corporate market."

Bob has a distinguished 14 year career providing legal technology solutions to law firms and Fortune 500 companies nationwide including leadership positions at Xact Data Discovery, Precision Discovery, and The Verity Group. Bob has advised clients for over a decade on matters involving complex litigation issues, eDiscovery workflow, and enterprise records management solutions within the EDRM lifecycle. "I am extremely excited to be a part of the 4Discovery organization," said Figuly. "The 4Discovery team has an excellent reputation and a world-class client base. I look forward to helping them expand their market in the Midwest, New York, and beyond."

About 4Discovery

Serving nearly all of the top 25 largest law firms in Chicago, and many others, 4Discovery is a boutique digital forensics consulting firm founded by former corporate security executive and information security leader, Jeffrey Hartman and Chad Gough. The founders have been providing specialized consulting and expert witness testimony for over 15 years. 4Discovery provides services to legal, corporate, and information security sectors, with a special focus and expertise in the application of digital forensics in a wide array of investigative matters. They offer expert services in eDiscovery, incident response, and information governance. Learn more about 4Discovery and their team at www.4Discovery.com.

