Chicago Based Film Moving In: A Modern Musical Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The wait is over! Spoltz Productions is thrilled to announce that the fiery film, Moving In: A Modern Musical, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video . A quick, fun watch with a 1:24 runtime, it's bursting with retro MTV vibes, heart-pounding pop musical numbers, and an unforgettable story. This modern musical promises to captivate audiences with its humor, heart, and drama.

Directed by Mike Spears , Moving In: A Modern Musical follows the story of Max, a sassy exotic dancer, as he crashes at his best friend Zoe's apartment and develops a complicated crush on Zoe's boyfriend, Ethan. Featuring a unique blend of cinematic storytelling and dynamic musical sequences, the film explores themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery in a refreshingly modern way.

The film has already gained attention at notable festivals, including the Reeling Film Festival and the San Francisco Queer Film Festival, earning rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Praised for its bold visuals, heartfelt performances, and a pop soundtrack that takes center stage, Moving In: A Modern Musical is a must-watch for fans of LGBTQ+ cinema and musicals alike.

"Moving In is a celebration of love and lust in all its messiness," says director Mike Spears. "It's a fun watch with some eye-rolling drama, set against a backdrop of catchy tunes and unforgettable characters." The soundtrack is now available on all music streaming platforms.

But that's not all! Fans of over-the-top comedy and drama can also dive into the world of Basic Bitches . Created by Adam Boltz, the hilarious soap opera/telenovela originated within Moving In and has become a sensation in its own right. Now making its rounds on Instagram, Basic Bitches brings outrageous humor and larger-than-life characters straight to your feed.

Follow @BasicBitches.tv on Instagram to watch and join in the fun with short webisodes that promise a good laugh and plenty of drama.

Stream Moving In: A Modern Musical now on Amazon Prime Video and immerse yourself in the laughter, tears, and music that make this film an instant classic.

About Spoltz Productions

Spoltz Productions is an award-winning, Chicago-based film production company specializing in telling unique stories from LGBTQ+ perspectives and beyond.

