Chicago-Based Foundation Redefining Philanthropy as a Financial Engine

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Philanthropist and IDP Foundation, Inc. co-founder Irene Pritzker is redefining the way philanthropy can make meaningful changes in underserved markets. In her upcoming book, The School in the Market (Amplify Publishing, January 27, ISBN: 9798891387188) poses a groundbreaking question: What if philanthropy looked less like charity and more like smart capital?

After witnessing the immense challenges faced by low-fee private school owners in Ghana, Pritzker recognized a critical flaw: traditional aid often creates dependency instead of resilience. In response, Pritzker developed the Rising Schools Program , a revolutionary financing program that treats low-fee private schools as small enterprises. By providing low-fee private school owners in Ghana with access to microloans from local financial institutions and consistent business training, the schools in the program are completely transformed. In 2022, the model expanded to Kenya with the Ongoza Program .

The collective reach and key findings in Ghana and Kenya as of December 2025:

Supported 2,600+ schools

Reached 619,000+ students

Disbursed 5,100+ loans

Demonstrated loan repayment viability in communities long excluded from formal finance

in communities long excluded from formal finance Sparked a global movement toward locally led education solutions

The School in the Market captures this evolution in philanthropy—from donor-driven charity to localized, market-based development—and offers a practical blueprint for anyone working to improve social outcomes at scale.

"By centering local actors, Irene Pritzker and the IDP Foundation are leading a movement to challenge conventional thinking about philanthropy and development. The School in the Market is not only a compelling read—it is a powerful call to adopt inclusive, collaborative models that align with the interconnected goals of the SDGs. This is investing for impact in action!"

—Amir Dossal, former executive director, United Nations Office for Partnerships; founder and president, Global Partnerships Forum

By blending business fundamentals with global development goals, Pritzker reveals how small investments in schools can lead to big change—improving educational access, sparking entrepreneurship, and keeping resources circulating locally.

IDP Foundation senior staff and Irene Pritzker are available for interviews, features, and events. The School in the Market is available through Amazon , Barnes&Noble , and Amplify Publishing . To learn more about the author and book, please visit idpfplus.org/the-school-in-the-market .

