Chicago Based HMC Realty & Management Co. Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate Franchise System

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the leadership of Sharon Wong, HMC Realty & Management Co. announced today that it has joined the CENTURY 21® System and will now conduct business as CENTURY 21 Realty Associates. The company will continue to provide full-service real estate services to buyers, sellers and renters in the greater Chicago area, and it will now benefit from the world-class marketing, agent learning and educational resources, and technology and productivity tools provided through its affiliation with the iconic CENTURY 21 brand.

"Our team is hyper-focused on the global world we live in, so we're excited to start this next chapter with the CENTURY 21 brand and have access to all the wonderful tools, influence and benefits the brand can offer," shared Wong. "We primarily serve the Asian community here in Chicago, and one of our main goals is to bridge the gap between the U.S. and Asia real estate market in terms of listing data and building a referral system across Asia and the states. We are looking forward to seeing how we can expand ourselves in Chicago and beyond with the support of such a successful, global brand."

CENTURY 21 Realty Associates has a small and mighty team of 17 agents. The office is extremely experienced and is unique in that most agents are fluent in multiple languages, serving English, Cantonese, Mandarin, Vietnamese, French and Spanish-speaking homebuyers, sellers and renters in Chicago. Wong and her team are expanding and eager to recruit new agents and top producers to join their team.

"We're thrilled to invite such a talented and experienced team to the CENTURY 21 System," said Nick Bailey, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Sharon and her team exemplify the importance of having a team that's engrained in the intricacies of their local community and dedicated to better serving them."

CENTURY 21 Realty Associates is a full-service real estate company, serving the buyers and sellers of Chicago. The office is located at 2301 South Archer Avenue, Chicago, IL 60616.

CENTURY 21 Realty Management is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate LLC, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 9,400 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 80 countries and territories worldwide with more than 127,000 independent sales professionals.

