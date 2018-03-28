Chicago-Based Independent Office Affiliates With Century 21 Real Estate Franchise System

A former RE/MAX broker before opening his own independent office, Sakowski has more than 30 years of experience in the real estate industry. In 2012, Sakowski first opened Chicagoland Brokers in an effort to both better serve home buyers and sellers in Chicago and to offer better resources to his office.

"After opening my own office, I knew I wanted to eventually go back to a franchise simply because they offer the tools I need to ensure I am supporting my associates to be the best they can be," said Sakowski. "Choosing to join the CENTURY 21 System was an obvious decision – from the brand recognition and expansive network to their dedication to always giving 121%, I knew I wanted my agents to have the best, and we're excited to begin working as CENTURY 21 Action!"

CENTURY 21 Action! specializes in residential real estate in Northwest Chicago, as well as the surrounding suburbs. With experience working in both the United States and European real estate markets, Sakowski has dedicated his career as a leader to building trust among his agents and creating an environment that encourages growth and outstanding performances. CENTURY 21 Action! has 170 agents in its office and plans on expanding in the future.

"Henry Sakowski is a strong leader, and we're excited to welcome him and his impressive team to the CENTURY 21 System," said Nick Bailey, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate. "At Century 21 Real Estate, we're dedicated to defying mediocrity, and that means working with quality real estate agents and offices. To that end, we're looking forward to seeing the continued success and growth of CENTURY 21 Action!"

About CENTURY 21 Action!

CENTURY 21 Action! is a full-service real estate company, serving the buyers and sellers of Chicago and suburbs. The office is located at 5151 N. Harlem Avenue #201, Chicago, IL 60656.

CENTURY 21 Action! is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of Century 21 Real Estate LLC (century21.com), franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 8,000 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 80 countries and territories worldwide with more than 118,000 independent sales professionals.



Media Contact:

Lauren Nickl

MullenLowe for CENTURY 21 Action!

617.226.9766

Lauren.Nickl@mullenlowe.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-based-independent-office-affiliates-with-century-21-real-estate-franchise-system-300620629.html

SOURCE CENTURY 21 Action!