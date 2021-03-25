Chicago-Based LoveMoves.Us to Partner with Orphan Myth 100 Percent Participation Campaign to Support the World's Most Vulnerable Children

CHICAGO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chicago-based nonprofit LoveMoves.Us, whose mission is to breathe life and love into families who foster or adopt by engaging people in the community to serve and support so every child and family will flourish, announced its inclusion in the Orphan Myth 100 Percent Participation Campaign. The campaign's goal is to place 100 percent of children in need into safe and loving families. LoveMoves.Us is one of 30+ nonprofit organizations and several celebrities involved in the campaign, running from March 25 through April 8, 2021.

In addition to bringing families together for community, encouragement and support in regular "Family Gatherings," LoveMove.Us provides online discussion and training groups as well as offering a Practical Parenting Strategies video series and meeting tangible needs.

"At LoveMoves.Us, we believe that every child deserves a family and every family needs support," said Jason Bentsen, Founder of LoveMoves.Us. "Orphan Myth is working to ensure that every child is in a loving home, and we are supporting those families in every way possible, so this partnership is a perfect fit for us."

Through this campaign, Orphan Myth aims to increase public awareness, mobilize supporters, and gather resources to enlarge the funnel of public participation in family-based solutions for children separated from their families and those at risk of separating from family – both in the United States and globally.

Orphan Myth and the 100 Percent Participation Campaign are championed by celebrity ambassadors including 2021 Grammy Award winner Tiffany Haddish, former Bachelor star Ben Higgins, Lyric Ross (who plays foster child Deja in This Is Us), Leigh Anne Tuohy (adoptive mother portrayed in the film The Blind Side), Kweku Mandela (activist/grandson of Nelson Mandela) and former NBA player Lance Allred.

Orphan Myth works to dispel the following three myths about orphans:

Myth One: Children in orphanages have no parents or family.

Fact: Children are often separated from their families because of poverty. An estimated 80% of children in orphanages have at least one living parent. With the right support, many of them could be reunified with their families.

Myth Two: There are no orphans in the USA.

Fact: There are more than 420,000 children in the U.S. foster care system. The majority need a loving foster family while they wait to return to their biological families. 100,000 will never be able to return home and are await adoption.

Myth Three: These problems are not solvable.

Fact: These problems are solvable. Solutions have already been developed and proven successful.

"For decades, many people approached caring for orphans the same way," says Tim Shirk, Chairman of the Board of Orphan Myth. "This campaign is working to flip the script to provide tangible support for the non-profits on the ground doing this game-changing work."

The campaign's call to action is for participants to select a partnered non-profit organization through the 100 Percent Participation Campaign's platform to advocate and fundraise for, with the ability to create a profile and invite team members to join. Together, the team will work to achieve the campaign goal of 100 Percent Participation.

A complete list of partner organizations can be found on the campaign website at orphanmyth.org.

