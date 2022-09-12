Chicago-Based Marketing Agency to Rebrand as 2.718 Marketing, Focused on Delivering Exponential Growth

CBD Marketing announces bold brand reinvention as 35-year anniversary approaches

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colman Brohan & Davis, Inc. (CBD Marketing), an award-winning integrated B2B marketing agency, today announced it is officially rebranding as 2.718 Marketing. Named after Euler's number, e, representing exponential growth, the new brand expresses what every current and future client should expect to receive from the partnership.

"The name 2.718 Marketing symbolizes the work we do every day. It's about delivering clients the strategies and results that can fuel their growth," said Liz Brohan, CEO of 2.718 Marketing. "We drive lead generation, nurture new relationships, and focus on improving the connections between marketing and sales. We've always been about exponential growth — we're just now making that the centerpiece of our story."

Since 1988, 2.718 Marketing has continued to evolve its offerings and value proposition to clients in industries ranging from food manufacturing, building and home products to higher education and financial services.

"Our agency is about leveraging people's core strengths. This means we are regularly gaining new perspectives on the agency, evolving roles to optimize our contributions to our clients, developing new, breakthrough strategies, and consistently delivering award-winning outcomes," explained Mary Olivieri, President of 2.718 Marketing. "We are proud to have been in the marketplace for 34 years and, with a change to 2.718 Marketing, we can better reflect our incredibly fresh approach to doing business and help our clients continue to grow."

At 2.718 Marketing, a focus on exponential growth didn't start with a name change. Over the last few years, the agency has continued to develop a skilled, future-focused team of marketing analytics, design, public relations, social media, and paid media specialists to deliver a smart, straightforward, and real approach to modern marketing.

"My focus at the agency has always been rooted in strategy and the big picture and, more often than not, most marketing problems come down to questions about growth," said Mark Shevitz, Chief Strategy Officer for 2.718 Marketing. "I recognize not everyone is going to immediately and instinctively get the "2.718" connection, but marketing is about storytelling, and there's a great story to tell about our name. We have a proven history of delivering marketing, sales, and growth solutions for many high-profile B2B clients, and we want to continue to add to our track record."

About 2.718 Marketing

2.718 Marketing is a Chicago-based integrated marketing and advertising agency that helps brands grow boldly. Founded in 1988, 2.718 Marketing's team offers a full range of integrated marketing capabilities. Serving national and global clients across industries including building & home products, food & food ingredients, higher education, financial services, and manufacturing, 2.718 Marketing delivers the exponential growth that B2B businesses demand while seeking to improve and prove the impact of results-driven marketing.

