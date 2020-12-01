Chicago-Based Neighborhoods.com, LLC Welcomes Lisa Campbell as Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborhoods.com, a leading operator of specialized online real estate marketplaces, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Campbell as chief financial officer. Campbell will be responsible for leading and optimizing the company's financial operations, including budgeting and forecasting, licensing and compliance, accounting, and risk management.

Lisa Campbell

"Lisa's 20-year track record of successfully driving revenue growth while reducing costs, specifically for consumer-facing, web-first platforms, is very impressive. In addition to her exceptional credentials, she's a champion for collaborative work, has an unwavering passion to elevate financial acumen among colleagues of all experience levels, and her welcoming demeanor is a refreshing addition to the team," said Bill Ness, CEO of Neighborhoods.com.

For nearly two decades, Campbell served as vice president of finance at Cars.com, a publicly traded automotive marketplace where buyers and sellers can find their perfect automotive match. Most recently, she served as the vice president of finance at Cooler Screens, Inc., a manufacturer of in-store digital merchandising for retailers.

Neighborhoods.com, which comprises brands 55places.com and neighborhoods.com, helps visitors through the entire homebuying journey, including the process of finding the perfect neighborhood or active adult community before purchasing a home. Both websites provide up-to-date home sale listings across the U.S., comprehensive neighborhood descriptions, photos, independent reviews, and access to its program of highly qualified real estate agents.

"We are excited to gain Lisa's perspective and knowledge, and know her contributions will be essential to the company's trajectory," Ness added.

Neighborhoods.com, LLC helps people find the perfect neighborhood and home.

