Chicago-Based Nonprofit, Ladder Up, to Host Annual Tax-a-Thon Event

Ladder Up

01 Feb, 2024

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladder Up, a Chicago-based nonprofit committed to supporting low-income residents, is gearing up for its annual Tax-a-Thon event. The organization opened its doors for tax season on January 27th, to provide free tax return filings to individuals and families in need.

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, February 3
  • Time: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
  • Location: Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave., Chicago

The Tax-a-Thon event brings together dozens of expert tax volunteers to offer high-quality tax filing services to individuals earning up to $32,000 a year and families earning up to $64,000 annually.

Executive Director Phyllis Cavallone-Jurek emphasizes the critical role of the Tax-a-Thon event in kickstarting the organization's tax season and raising awareness of their services. "Many we serve reside in underserved communities where trustworthy financial services are scarce," said Cavallone-Jurek. "This event allows us to bring awareness and deliver comprehensive financial services to the greater Chicagoland area."

Key Information:

About Ladder Up: Founded in 1994, Ladder Up has served 775,000 clients, returning $1 billion to them. During the 2023 tax season, the nonprofit assisted over 21,000 individuals, securing over $19 million in refunds.

Join us in making a difference by sharing this information with viewers, readers, and listeners.

SOURCE Ladder Up

