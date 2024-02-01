Chicago-Based Nonprofit, Ladder Up, to Host Annual Tax-a-Thon Event

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladder Up , a Chicago-based nonprofit committed to supporting low-income residents, is gearing up for its annual Tax-a-Thon event. The organization opened its doors for tax season on January 27th, to provide free tax return filings to individuals and families in need.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, February 3

Time: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Location: Olive-Harvey College , 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave., Chicago

The Tax-a-Thon event brings together dozens of expert tax volunteers to offer high-quality tax filing services to individuals earning up to $32,000 a year and families earning up to $64,000 annually.

Executive Director Phyllis Cavallone-Jurek emphasizes the critical role of the Tax-a-Thon event in kickstarting the organization's tax season and raising awareness of their services. "Many we serve reside in underserved communities where trustworthy financial services are scarce," said Cavallone-Jurek. "This event allows us to bring awareness and deliver comprehensive financial services to the greater Chicagoland area."

Key Information:

Walk-in only, sites close once capacity is reached.

Clients may receive gift bags and have a chance to win raffle prizes.

Ladder Up offers a digital tax preparation service, eTAP, for those preferring digital support.

Qualifying information: https://www.goladderup.org/our-services/tax-assistance/#eligibility-requirements

About Ladder Up: Founded in 1994, Ladder Up has served 775,000 clients, returning $1 billion to them. During the 2023 tax season, the nonprofit assisted over 21,000 individuals, securing over $19 million in refunds.

Join us in making a difference by sharing this information with viewers, readers, and listeners.

