Chicago-Based PR And Marketing Firm IntraLink Global Rebrands As Purpose Brand Agency

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing that purpose has driven the profitability, growth and relevance of its clients, full-service public relations and integrated content marketing firm IntraLink Global is rebranding as the Purpose Brand agency today. The name reflects the agency's practice, which has always been based on making brands relevant, purpose-driven, profitable and committed to its stakeholders.

Greater community and customer engagement is at the core of the Chicago agency's work. Its purpose is to "always put purpose into practice," making brands more relevant and communities stronger. This organizing principal carries through to all of the services Purpose Brand offers is clients, which range from corporations and nonprofits to consultancies and small businesses. These include branding and brand strategy, media and public relations, content marketing, web design and development, community engagement, special events and experiential marketing, video marketing and training.

Purpose Redefines the Playing Field

Purpose has become a brand differentiator for both B2B and B2C organizations: Over 80% of American consumers expect companies to do more than just make money, proprietary Purpose Brand research indicates. Communication that truly engages consumers must be authentic, and aligned with what people value. Messages that strike a false note can do real damage to a brand, which makes communication a high-stakes discipline.

Purpose Brand's unique insights on what really matters to consumers has enabled the Chicago-based PR firm to construct public relations and marketing initiatives that make brands relevant and engage communities. The strategies and campaigns that Purpose Brand develops for its clients showcases the values, practices and goals that reflect and fulfill their purpose—and makes them successful. This approach is built into all of Purpose Brand's client engagements.

"We have seen a consistent shift from culture wars to value wars in the marketplace," said Purpose Brand CEO Diane Primo. "Talking about values can be polarizing, but personal values define how consumers relate to issues that concern them. Whether it's financial wellbeing, health, housing, employment or the goods and services they consume, brands need to navigate this terrain with agility to win consumers' trust and make enduring connections."

Purpose Brand Speaks Directly to Today's Digital Landscape

Behind Purpose Brand's vision is a mission-driven pool of strategists, branders, writers, editors and visual media specialists. Purpose Brand's interdisciplinary team uniquely frames initiatives and craft messages that command attention and inspire communities. Their work for companies and nonprofits inspires the Purpose Brand slogan—Always Putting Purpose into Practice—and reflects what clients need most.

Purpose Brand's streamlined, straightforward logo is a direct reference to today's digital landscape and the ease of communication it fosters. A newly launched purposebrand.com website provides an equally direct and user-friendly platform for Purpose Brand's video storytelling and thought leadership on the challenges facing B2B and B2C marketing practitioners.

"Media relations has changed. Social media makes consumers 'broadcasters' in their own right. Yet an organization's communications and media efforts must be integrated. Firms have to do a better job at creating content strategies and disseminating messages and stories that are relevant and authentic, reflect organization's purpose and embrace all aspects of today's communications ecosphere," said Senior Vice President Lisa Skolnik.

Purpose Brand's perspective has earned the former IntraLink Global agency 30 awards over the last 18 months from such industry influencers as the dotComm Awards, Hermes Creative Awards, MarCom Awards, PRNews Agency Elite Awards, Ragan Awards and Videographer Awards ­for its PR, branding and digital content marketing work. B2B and B2C clients have included ComEd, the Illinois Medical District, McKissack & McKissack, Power Construction, Mortenson Construction, Origin Investments and Tetra Pak.

"As we face complicated and nuanced assignments from clients, our boutique company is defining the future of value-based communications in PR and marketing--strategically, structurally, tactically and with impact," Primo said. "Our goal is to make brands relevant and authentic, and help them make the communities they serve stronger."

Learn more about the Purpose Brand agency by visiting purposebrand.com or any of our social media sites on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Purpose Brand: Purpose Brand agency is an award-winning, full-service public relations, branding and digital content marketing firm based in Chicago that puts purpose into practice—making brands relevant and the communities they serve stronger. Services include media and public relations, brand strategy, content creation, web design and development, content strategy, special events, video marketing and training. Working across disciplines, Purpose Brand develops and executes end-to-end PR and marketing initiatives that capture audiences' hearts and minds.

