National industry pioneers modernize online presence to strengthen supplier engagement and accelerate economic opportunity across Fortune 500 networks

CHICAGO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RGMA, a premier supplier engagement and economic growth consulting firm headquartered in Chicago, has launched an updated digital platform, including a new website (rgmasolutions.com), and LinkedIn company page. This strategic expansion reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to enhanced visibility, accessibility, and expanded reach within the supplier engagement landscape.

At the center of this milestone are RGMA partners Ralph G. Moore and Reginald K. Layton — two internationally recognized leaders who have defined the discipline for more than four decades and are widely regarded as two of the most respected figures in supplier engagement in the United States. Together, they bring over 75 years of experience and have generated billions in measurable economic value through inclusive procurement strategies for leading Fortune 500 corporations and organizations. This relaunch represents a formal reintroduction of RGMA to a broader audience and signals the next phase of the firm's growth.

Chicago-Based RGMA Marks 47 Years Driving Billions in Economic Impact with New Digital Platform Post this

Ralph G. Moore, Founder and President of RGMA, has spent more than 47 years developing the frameworks, relationships, and methodologies that define modern supplier engagement. Since founding RGMA in 1979, Moore has advised more than 200 organizations—including Walmart, Dollar General, Johnson Controls International, Burns & McDonnell, Procter & Gamble, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Colgate-Palmolive, McDonald's Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the Federal Reserve System—helping transform procurement operations into high-performing, inclusive ecosystems and influencing policy at the highest levels of corporate supply chain management.

Reginald K. Layton brings more than 30 years of executive leadership in supplier engagement strategy, including 25 years at Johnson Controls, where he managed over $22 billion in supplier spend and generated $6 billion in direct economic impact through engagement initiatives. He also played a key role in establishing Bridgewater Interiors as the world's largest minority-owned automotive interior manufacturer. As the creator of the Layton Value Compass©, Layton has advised global corporations and public-sector institutions on the measurable economics of inclusive procurement.

"RGMA has always been deeply committed to delivering results. This relaunch ensures that our expertise, insights, and impact are more visible and accessible to the organizations we serve. These platforms are not simply digital channels—they are foundational to advancing the conversations we are leading across the industry."

— Reginald K. Layton, Partner & Chief Technology Officer, RGMA

Founded on principles rooted in Socratic inquiry and Platonic ideals, RGMA delivers a disciplined, strategic, and results-oriented approach to supplier engagement that differentiates it from traditional consulting firms. The firm partners with corporations, institutions, and government-adjacent organizations to develop scalable solutions that transform supply chains into thriving and inclusive ecosystems.

The newly launched website serves as RGMA's central digital hub, showcasing its service offerings, leadership expertise, and consulting philosophy through a modern, user-centric platform designed to engage corporate, institutional, and public-sector stakeholders at scale.

"What we have built at RGMA goes beyond traditional consulting—it is a long-term commitment to building ecosystems that produce measurable value propositions for all stakeholders while ensuring that small and diverse supplier potential is fully realized. Our digital expansion enables us to extend that impact further and more efficiently than ever before."

— Ralph G. Moore, CPA, Founder & President, RGMA

In addition to the website launch, RGMA has enhanced its official LinkedIn presence as part of a broader digital communications strategy. This initiative is led by WrightOne Media Group (WOMG), an award-winning 360 marketing agency serving as RGMA's Agency of Record. WOMG is responsible for the strategic direction, content development, and media infrastructure supporting the relaunch.

"RGMA is led by two of the most respected leaders in supplier engagement. Our role is to ensure their impact and legacy are clearly communicated and positioned for continued growth."

— Ramona Wright, Founder & CEO, WrightOne Media Group

RGMA is headquartered at 980 N. Michigan Avenue, Suite 1230, Chicago, Illinois 60611. For more information, visit rgmasolutions.com.

About RGMA

RGMA is a Chicago-based supplier engagement and economic growth consulting firm. For more than 47 years, the firm has partnered with a range of organizations, including Fortune 500 corporations, government agencies, and institutions, to transform supply chains into inclusive, high-performing ecosystems through strategic advisory, digital assessment tools, and stakeholder alignment. Learn more at rgmasolutions.com.

About WrightOne Media Group

WrightOne Media Group is an internationally recognized, award-winning 360 marketing agency specializing in strategic communications, content development, and brand activations for Fortune 500 clients, including Brookfield and McDonald's. As Agency of Record for select organizations, WOMG builds the media infrastructure, messaging platforms, and strategic partnerships that drive sustained visibility and growth. Learn more at wrightonemedia.com.

SOURCE RGMA