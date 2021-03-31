Chicago-based Type One Recording Studios Welcomes On Board Internationally Recognized Sound Engineer Simon Small

CHICAGO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Type One Studios is the brainchild of Adam Beck and Evan Weiss, a fantastic recording studio in Chicago, Illinois. Sporting a wide collection of recording equipment, instruments and amplifiers - the studio is well equipped for all manners of projects.

The studio's productions, for which Mr. Small will join as an Audio Engineer and Technician, include studio albums for leading bands:

Their / They're / There - A follow-up record for the Illinois indie rock band which features Mike Kinsella, an American multi-instrumentalist who has been involved in many Illinois-based bands such as Cap'n Jazz, Owls, Joan of Arc, American Football, and Owen. His band American Football has received critical acclaim and cult status and is considered one of the most acclaimed math rock and Midwest emo bands of the 1990s. American Footballs self-titled 1999 album charted in the US Billboard 200 at number 68, US Billboard Catalog Album at number 5 and US Billboard Vinyl Albums at number 3.

Pet Symmetry – An untitled album for the American emo band from Illinois that features Marcus Nuccio of the internationally recognized band 'Ratboys'. Pet Symmetry have featured on the popular Internet TV show Audiotree.

Mr. Small's responsibilities will include recording, mixing and mastering client projects, setting up and breaking down sessions, maintaining equipment using his expert knowledge of recording equipment and musical instruments. Due to the variety of clientele that the studio attracts, Small's wide knowledge will be put to constant use with regard to microphone placement, equipment choice, musical theory and the art of mixing.

Simon Small is an internationally recognized audio engineer who has produced, recorded and mixed albums of all genres with some of the biggest names in music and entertainment.

As a versatile audio expert, Small has played key roles in the production of albums for some of the biggest names in music. His notable projects include 'Live from London' with John Illes, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist and founding member of Dire Straits, whose album sales surpassed 100 million and spent 1,100 weeks on the UK albums chart, the 5th most of all time. With a resume encompassing many genres and musical styles, Small has also produced singles and albums for Nadia Javed lead singer of English DIY pop punk "three-tone" band The Tuts, Dead Man's Whiskey, and Norwegian duo Amini.

Simon's work has been featured by leading press and industry publications: The Guardian, Visions Magazine (Germany), BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Essex, Planet Rock Radio, Kerrang. Punktastic, Stereoboard, Vice, Morning Star Newspaper, ITV, Planet Mosh, and HRH Magazine.

