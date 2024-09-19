Chicago Beyond Partners with State Prison Systems in Arizona, Hawaii, and Vermont in National Effort to Transform Correctional Practices

The leading national philanthropy's partnership with three state systems is predicated on its

latest Do I Have the Right to Feel Safe? guide and Holistic Safety framework

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Beyond , a national philanthropic organization that addresses systemic inequity by backing solutions led by people closest to the issues, is working with correctional institutions around the country and today announced a partnership with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry; the Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation; and the Vermont Department of Corrections to introduce Holistic Safety measures across their state facilities. Chicago Beyond is also now making the second edition of its Holistic Safety best practices guide, Do I Have the Right to Feel Safe?, available to policymakers and executive leadership at all correctional systems across the country.

Holistic Safety means creating the conditions for all community members – inside and outside of correctional walls – to be and feel safe. Chicago Beyond, in partnership with JustLeadershipUSA and One Voice United , is leading the effort by driving transformation in corrections practices nationwide that help address urgent health and safety concerns in American communities. US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy underscored the importance of tackling these challenges in a 2023 report that declared social isolation and loneliness a national epidemic . Research shows that loneliness and a lack of social connection increases the risk for premature death by more than 25%. These issues are particularly acute in US jails and prisons where, by design and policy, incarcerated people and staff are isolated from each other and deprived of essential resources they need to be healthier and safer.

"As a psychologist and former warden, I've seen the toll that corrections facilities can take on the health and safety of both staff and people incarcerated," said Dr. Nneka Jones Tapia, Managing Director of Justice Initiatives of Chicago Beyond. "Chicago Beyond created the Holistic Safety Framework in Do I Have the Right to Feel Safe? to empower innovative leaders to challenge the status quo in corrections. I'm incredibly encouraged by the progress that Arizona, Hawaii, and Vermont are making to create space for collaborative discussions between administrators, people incarcerated, and frontline correctional staff focused on health and safety. They understand that healthy people make healthy decisions, and healthy decisions are safe decisions."

The correctional departments in Arizona, Hawaii, and Vermont are shifting correctional paradigms by leveraging Chicago Beyond's Holistic Safety Framework and corresponding policy recommendations. Through their partnership with Chicago Beyond, these three state systems are demonstrating what successful implementation of Holistic Safety practices looks like in real time. Facilities across these states have begun adopting a variety of measures that improve the health and safety of staff and people incarcerated.

"We are already seeing benefits from opening the lines of communication between correctional staff, the incarcerated population, and the executive leadership within our corrections system," said Dr. Ryan Thornell, Director at Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry. "Chicago Beyond's best practices have inspired recurring working sessions between key stakeholders within our facilities focused on collaboration, shared goals, and problem-solving. These regular conversations have produced everything from better visitation experiences to department-wide staff wellness plans. There is always more work to do, but we are encouraged by the progress we're making."

Tommy Johnson, Director at Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, added, "Collaboration in corrections is critical to our paradigm shift to a more rehabilitative, restorative, and re-entry focused system. Our partnership with Chicago Beyond is aiding in the creation of safe spaces for staff and incarcerated persons to engage in important conversations surrounding safety and wellness, which impacts everyone working and residing in our facilities. A paradigm shift that includes prioritizing collaboration efforts is not just the right thing to do, it's essential."

"Vermont's partnership with Chicago Beyond has served as a critical window into areas where our system is succeeding, and areas where we can grow to truly achieve psychological and physical safety in our facilities," said Kristin Calver, Deputy Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Corrections. "Our work with Chicago Beyond is already yielding positive results and increasing connection between individuals incarcerated and correctional staff. I look forward to our continued work together to advance Vermont's correctional system with those most impacted at the forefront of these efforts."

Building on the partnership with Arizona, Hawaii, and Vermont, and its ongoing Holistic Safety Workshop series, Chicago Beyond is also hosting its first-ever National Justice Convening, scheduled for October 21-22, 2024, in Chicago. This invitation-only event will bring together correctional administrators, staff, union leaders, and people who are formerly incarcerated to engage in a national conversation on Holistic Safety in corrections. The convening aims to forge a collective pathway forward, leveraging the insights and experiences of diverse stakeholders to advance the implementation of the Holistic Safety Framework across the country.

"Change happens when you bring together leaders who are best positioned to solve seemingly intractable problems. That's exactly what we want to do with the inaugural National Justice Convening," said Liz Dozier, Founder and CEO of Chicago Beyond. "By partnering with correctional administrators who are ready to embrace positive change, we have a unique opportunity to create safer environments inside and outside the walls of correctional facilities. We are inspired by the commitment shown by our partners in Arizona, Hawaii, and Vermont and look forward to the positive impacts this work will have on the entire system."

To learn more about Do I Have the Right to Feel Safe?, The National Justice Convening, and the work of Chicago Beyond, please visit: www.chicagobeyond.org

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Chicago Beyond