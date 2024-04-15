CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS FOUNDATION AND PEPSICO TEAM UP TO IGNITE YOUTH CAREERS WITH NEW GAMECHANGERS INITIATIVE

Chicago High School Students from the West Side Gain Career Insights, Resources at PepsiCo Facilities in April

CHICAGO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Blackhawks Foundation and PepsiCo kicked off April by providing career insights and resources to West Side high school students through the GameChangers initiative, launched this season by the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, with PepsiCo serving as the presenting corporate sponsor. During visits to PepsiCo facilities in the Old Post Office and 35th Street Distribution Center, students gained hands-on exposure to careers in various industries, including sports, hospitality and food & beverage.

"GameChangers was inspired by students' interests in launching and growing their careers in this city we all love," said Sara Guderyahn, Chicago Blackhawks Foundation Executive Director. "At the Chicago Blackhawks, our vision extends beyond the ice – we aspire to uplift and empower our community by partnering with and working alongside our neighbors. Through GameChangers, we are working to create exposure opportunities and tangible pathways to the many career opportunities spanning our dynamic sports and entertainment industries."

On April 1, ASPIRA Business & Finance High School and Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet School students delved into the heart of PepsiCo's operations at the Distribution Center at 1400 W. 35th Street. They participated in activities to broaden their knowledge of marketing and product innovation through beverage sampling, learning from sales leaders with a day-in-the-life preview, and stepping into a delivery truck for a look at how products make it onto the shelves.

On April 10, Richard T. Crane Medical Prep High School and Michele Clark students stepped into PepsiCo's workspace at the Old Post Office. Here, they took professional headshots, participated in mock interviews with human resources experts, learned the science behind their favorite Gatorade products, and interacted with immersive new technologies, such as PepsiCo's CoLab.

The Chicago Blackhawks Foundation and PepsiCo's partnership for the GameChangers initiative builds on their collaboration with PepsiCo as the exclusive soft drink provider for the United Center. GameChangers is part of PepsiCo's commitment to increase access to career resources for at least 3,000 young people from South and West Side communities in what the company calls the "Pathways to Readiness and Empowerment Program" (PREP). By addressing diverse challenges in youth development and access to career opportunities, this collaboration underscores both companies' dedication to fostering sustainable positive change for the next generation of talent, leaving a lasting impression on every student.

"Partnering with the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation for this new initiative is a natural extension of the work we've already been doing with local community leaders to increase access to career resources in South and West Side communities," said Brittany N. Wilson, PepsiCo Chicago Community Relations Manager. "We will continue to show up for local students and provide exciting, tangible career experiences with the hope that it encourages them to pursue any professional opportunities that excite them."

"The station I found the most valuable was the mock interview and resumes station," said Raymarreon Polk, Crane Medical High School Senior. "I feel the feedback gave me more encouraging words I should say and showed me how to better present myself during an interview."

Learn more about the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation's community efforts here: https://www.nhl.com/blackhawks/community/foundation/.

About the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation

As the Chicago Blackhawks' official charitable arm, the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation works to create a healthier, smarter, more secure world for children and families across Chicagoland. By providing access to programming and resources that make a positive impact, the organization strives to invest in Chicagoland's youth, support local families in need and honor the sacrifices of others in addition to growing the great game of hockey. For more information, please visit Blackhawks.com/Foundation.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

