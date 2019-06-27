Chicago Botanic Garden Introduces Lightscape for 2019 Holiday Season

"To generate excitement and engage our visitors year after year, we constantly look for ways to reinvigorate our programs and introduce new experiences," said Harriet Resnick, the Garden's vice president of visitor experiences and business development. "Lightscape will transform the Garden into a festive, magical world of light, art and sound, offering a whole new way to celebrate the holiday season."

Along a mile-long path, the night will come alive with color, imagination, and sound, from a playful choir of singing trees to a spectacular waterfall of light. Attendees will find themselves in the center of it all—stepping through a tunnel of light, walking among immersive ribbons of light, enjoying a stunning festive finale, and toasting marshmallows over a fire.

The Chicago Botanic Garden is producing Lightscape in partnership with Sony Music, which has amazed more than one million people in 2018 with similar shows in multiple locations across the U.K.

"We are delighted to partner with the Chicago Botanic Garden to introduce Lightscape and debut the illuminating artistic installations for the first time in the U.S.," said Jonathan Marks, chief development director of RGL, a Sony Music Company.

Additionally, Lightscape is being creatively produced by Culture Creative and promoted in partnership with Arny Granat of WAD Entertainment.

Lightscape opens on Friday, November 22, and runs during select dates through Sunday, January 5, 2020. Tickets are on sale now. Visit chicagobotanic.org/lightscape for more information and to purchase tickets.

About Chicago Botanic Garden

The Chicago Botanic Garden, one of the treasures of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, is a 385-acre living plant museum featuring 27 distinct gardens and four natural areas. With events, programs and activities for all ages, the Garden is open every day of the year. Admission is free; select event fees apply; parking fees apply. Located at 1000 Lake Cook Road in Glencoe, IL, the Garden is smoke free. Opened to the public in 1972, the Garden is managed by the Chicago Horticultural Society, accredited by the American Association of Museums and a member of the American Public Gardens Association (APGA).

About Sony Music

Sony Music, via its wholly owned subsidiary Raymond Gubbay Ltd, is recognized as being at the forefront of promoting and producing Light Trail events in the United Kingdom. Sony Music regularly works with distinguished venues and organizations such as the Royal Botanic Garden, Kew, Blenheim Palace, the National Trust, Forestry Commission and the Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh. For further details about Light Trails in the U.K. visit www.mychristmastrails.co.uk.

About Culture Creative

Culture Creative is a creative project and production management company based in England. The Company works across a wide-range of cultural fields including art, sport, heritage, tourism, festivals and events, developing projects from concept to delivery. For more information, visit: www.culturecreative.co.uk

