Chicago Cannabis Expo Providing Multiple Cultivation Learning Opportunities

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join The Cannabis Industrial Marketplace at the Douglas E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Il on September 19th and 20th. The http://chicannabisexpo.com is the Midwest's largest professional business cannabis expo.

Cannabis Industrial MArketplace - USCannabisExpos.com

Cannabis cultivation techniques are continually evolving and leading the industry are the Experts speaking in our Cultivation Super Panel and Seminar Series . They are true innovators of cannabis cultivation research and development and you can share in two days of intensive learning opportunities, as the Chicago Cannabis Expo proudly presents 50+ speakers addressing the ever evolving cannabis market.

Seminars from cultivation experts will focus on procuring and maintaining proper environments, while our Cultivation Super Panel will emphasize achieving the stringent tolerances required to maintain compliance in their cannabis facilities. These seminars will give attendees the focused information needed to enhance all aspects of their cultivation business.

Ash Ganley , Chief Technology Officer with NOBO , will have an in depth seminar on 'Selecting Synchronous Technology to Optimize the Cannabis Environment and Operations.' Mr. Ganley will discuss NOBO's latest findings regarding the newest efficiency-focused methods and technologies, from the perspective of integrated systems design. Attendees will be led through a seminar that will prove a higher quality and increased yields at lower costs, and significantly reduced energy usage and carbon footprint, are both achievable in a cultivation operation.

Rod Brady , Chief Operating Officer of CultiLux , will delve into properly cultivation lighting in his seminar, "Harness The Sun" Choosing the Right Grow Lights. In the world of cultivation, proper light selection is vital to success. Mr.Brady will educate attendees in the advantages of high CRI, full spectrum light systems, and how they are revolutionizing the cultivation industry.

Interested in the pros and cons of indoor vs. outdoor cultivation techniques, hydroponic vs. organic live soil growing media; join us, as the Chicago Cannabis Expo will have experts covering all aspects of how to improve your cannabis yield and quality. A limited amount of All Access Passes remain to take advantage of this unique education opportunity. TICKET INFO

From growing media, to seeds, to packaging, to processing, to legal services, "The Business of Cannabis" happens through the Cannabis Industrial Marketplace. See all of our upcoming expos at UsCannabisExpos.com

Contact: Jen Wynn -- 222973@email4pr.com - 636-346-1266 - Cannabis Industrial Marketplace - 2113 W Vienna Road Clio, MI 48420

SOURCE Cannabis Industrial Marketplace, LLC