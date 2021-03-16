Chicago Capital Partners and CEO Jeff Heisler Announce Acquisition of Home Sweet Home Services

Home Sweet Home is a leader in providing niche services to employees moving due to a corporate relocation. Leveraging a network of professional organizers and full-time staff, HSH provides the employee with in-home pre- and post-move assistance that simplifies the moving process and reduces the cost of relocation to the employer. HSH's Discard and Donate service offers the assistance of a professional organizer to minimize the personal belongings being moved and coordinate the disposal or donation of the items left behind. HSH's Quick Start service helps create a move-in-ready home once the movers have left and before the employee's family arrives to their new home.

Founded in 2004 and based in Redondo Beach, California, HSH provides its unique services in the U.S., Canada, and seven other countries in Europe and Asia. HSH is a key service provider to the top corporate relocation management companies that provide outsourced, relocation related business process and logistics services to large employers. HSH corporate customers include Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies in a wide range of industries and geographies.

Jeff Heisler commented, "CCP is the ideal partner for Home Sweet Home to continue to provide the high level of service and ongoing innovation that our customers expect."

Chicago Capital Partners is a diversified private equity holding company that invests in middle-market opportunities through growth equity investments, buyouts, and recapitalizations. CCP takes a long-term investment approach supported by patient capital, allowing CCP to make decisions to support management and maximize the long-term value of each investment. CCP Managing Director Michael Solot stated, "In Home Sweet Home, we were attracted to the ability to partner with a strong CEO, solid business fundamentals, and the company's growth prospects. We are excited to be partnering with Jeff and the HSH management team on this next phase of growth."

Levenfeld Pearlstein, LLC served as legal counsel to CCP. Loeb & Loeb LLP served as the legal counsel to Home Sweet Home Services. BDO USA, LLP provided transaction advisory services.

