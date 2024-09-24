Chicago Chef Teams up with MorningStar Farms® for National Vegetarian Month

Chef Aboujamra, a first-generation Lebanese American renowned for his innovative dishes that fuse the Mediterranean flavors of Lebanon with the vibrant culinary traditions of Mexico, has crafted a special menu item, "Angry Chik'n," featuring MorningStar Farms® plant-based protein, Chik'n Tenders. The "Angry Chik'n" is Evette's first dish featuring plant-based protein and will be available throughout October.

In the new limited-time dish, juicy Chik'n Tenders are coated in a smoky harissa mayo and artfully arranged over a bed of crispy, golden-brown sumac fries. Each bite offers a perfect balance of savory, spicy, and tangy flavors. The dish is topped with an extra drizzle of harissa mayo, a sprinkle of Aleppo chili flakes and a garnish of fresh parsley for a refreshing contrast.

"Sharing my creativity with our guests and introducing new dishes like the Angry Chik'n is always fun and exciting," said Chef Aboujamra. "Partnering with a trusted brand like MorningStar Farms® makes it even better. They've crafted a delicious product, and it's rewarding to put my own spin on it while giving people more choices to enjoy plant-based eating."

MorningStar Farms® is a leader in the plant-based category, and the brand continues to meet the growing demand for plant-forward dining experiences that satisfy both consumers and chefs without sacrificing flavor. Research shows that overall ratings and visit frequency trend higher at restaurants that menu plant-based proteins than the average consumer, underscoring the consistent demand for plant-forward options that appeal to a broad range of diners1.

"Chef Aboujamra's innovative approach and diverse culinary background make him an ideal partner to showcase how MorningStar Farms® is deliciously easy for restaurants to use when bringing a tasty and delightful plant-based twist to their menu," said Jessica Waller, General Manager, Kellanova Away From Home. "We're excited to deliver globally inspired, plant-based dishes that resonate with today's customers and offer one-of-a-kind culinary experiences."

In addition to this special menu addition, MorningStar Farms® Chik'n Tenders will be available at Evette's as a protein add-on option for wraps, tacos, salads and more.

Chef Aboujamra Mitchell, from Flint, MI, grew up immersed in Lebanese, Mexican, and Midwestern food cultures. Influenced by his family's grocery store, butcher shop, and farm, along with his time in Tucson, AZ, he developed a passion for cooking as a form of communication. After attending the Cooking and Hospitality Institute of Chicago, he opened Evette's in 2020, blending Lebanese and Mexican culinary traditions with Midwestern influences. He also owns All Too Well, a gourmet sandwich shop in Lincoln Park, with a second location in Chicago's Loop and plans to expand to Los Angeles in 2025.

MorningStar Farms® offers a wide range of plant-based products that provide foodservice operators with the flexibility to meet the growing demand for plant-based dining. Products are available nationwide through broadline distributors. For more information on MorningStar Farms® and its menu solutions, visit KellanovaAwayFromHome.com.

About Chef Mitchell Aboujamra:

Chef/owner Mitchell Aboujamra is a first-generation Lebanese- American who grew up immersed in three food cultures that serve as his foundation: Lebanese, Mexican, and Midwestern. He was raised in Flint, MI, centered around his family's table celebrating the foods of their homeland, their grocery store and butcher shop, and their farm. When his parents split and his father moved to Tucson, AZ, he experienced Mexican food during his formative years. Aboujamra (who also goes by Jamra professionally) attended culinary school at the Cooking and Hospitality Institute of Chicago and went on to work under the late Chef Dominique Tougne at Bistro 110. Expanding his knowledge of the hospitality industry, Jamra then worked in varying positions from brand-managing alcohol companies with his business Great Lakes Beverage Collective, to lead chef-instructor for Sur La Table, opening new schools at locations across the country.

In 2020, Aboujamra opened Evette's, a restaurant that melds the Mediterranean flavors of Lebanon with Mexico's rich culinary traditions while staying true to his Midwestern roots. The restaurant earned a spot on The New York Time's "The Restaurant List— 50 Places in America we're most excited about right now". In 2022, Aboujamra opened a creative deli, All Too Well, as a nod to growing up in a family of butchers. They are located in Lincoln Park and at Washington Hall in the Loop.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

