Chicago Chosen by Global Brand MD3 Skincare for Killer Lashes Launch

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cosmetic brand MD3 Skincare, known as an industry leader for premium anti-aging cosmetics, officially announced today that Chicago will be the launch city for their eyelash growth serum and fiber mascara set from their Killer Lashes line. In addition, Killer Lashes will launch three new eye cosmetic products over the next 3 to 6 months.

MD3 Advanced Skincare featuring Jena Sims

Chicago was chosen over New York and Los Angeles based consumer demographics and website traffic data. The Killer Lashes flagship product, Lash Extreme Advanced, is an eyelash growth serum that has been selling well in the United Kingdom and other countries globally but never pushed or marketed in the US until this year. According to statista.com the US cosmetic & personal care market is estimated to generate $80 billion in revenue in 2019 with cosmetics expected to grow 3.4% over last year, $4.7 billion of that growth is in the eye segment. When the decision was made to officially launch into the crowded US cosmetic market, Chicago stood out from the other cities in consideration.

"The US cosmetic market is one of the largest by revenue in the world. When our team sat down to look at the test data, several cities presented as a good choice to introduce our eyelash products," says CEO Mark Gowers. "The number of visits and engagement from the Chicagoland area was the deciding factor. We decided that it was the best choice for our Killer Lashes brand launch."

To support the launch effort, MD3 worked with former Shark Tank shark Kevin Harrington to produce commercials that will be running in the Chicago metro area over the next three months on Lifetime, OWN, TLC, and Freeform channels.

About MD3 Skincare

MD3 Skincare was founded in 2011 by Lord Mark Gowers of Tintinhull, with over 25 years of experience formulating cosmetics for some of the world's largest cosmetic brands. The MD3 retail product lines include the professional lines of MD3 Advanced Skincare, Beverly Hills, and Killer Lashes. All three lines are cruelty free and share the same ethos, "Truth in Beauty." MD3 Skincare produces cosmetics that only contain ingredients needed to be effective without any fillers. MD3 started cosmetic sales in the UK before launching in the US and now has sales in 10 countries worldwide.

For additional information visit md3skin.com.

Contact:

Tanya Forsythe

(833) 754-6101

217709@email4pr.com

SOURCE MD3 Advanced Skincare

Related Links

http://www.md3skin.com

