CHICAGO CITY COUNCIL HONORS THE PARLIAMENT OF THE WORLD'S RELIGIONS FOR HISTORIC CHICAGO VISIT

-- Largest global interfaith gathering held in Chicago Aug. 14-18 --

CHICAGO, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago City Council today recognized a historic event coming to the city, approving a resolution declaring August 'Parliament of the World's Religions' Month. The Parliament is the largest global interfaith gathering in the world. More than 6,000 people from virtually every faith in the world are expected at McCormick Place August 14-18, 2023.

Cardinal Blase Cupich of the Archdiocese of Chicago joined faith leaders from around the country at a private meeting with Mayor Johnson, the keynote speaker opening the Parliament.

"Chicago's faith community is strong and vibrant, embodying the soul of our city and supporting its people and neighborhoods," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said. "As the son of two pastors, faith guided my family through difficult times and instilled my core values of service and community. The Parliament of the World's Religions has represented these values throughout its long history of outreach and philanthropy, and I am grateful for continued partnership with them to provide resources and foster community here in Chicago, and beyond."

The Parliament, which first convened in Chicago at the 1893 World's Fair, was established to foster harmony among the world's religious and spiritual communities. This year's gathering is focused on defending freedoms and human rights under the theme "A Call to Conscience."

Speakers and sessions will focus on ways to combat the rise in authoritarianism and defend democracy as well as cultivating solutions to serious world issues, including human rights, climate change, gun control, and women's rights, among others.

The City Council resolution was sponsored by 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez. Earlier, State Rep. La Shawn Ford and the Illinois House of Representatives recognized the August event in a state resolution.

In addition to Cardinal Cupich, those joining Mayor Johnson today include: State Rep. Ford; Nitin Ajmera, Chair of the Board of the Parliament and practitioner of the Jain tradition; Rev. Stephen Avino, Executive Director of the Parliament; Former U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, a trustee of the Parliament and the 2023 Chicago Host Committee Chair; Rajinder Mago, of the Sikh Religious Society in Palatine and a former trustee of the Parliament; Asayo Horibe, President of the Buddhist Council of the Midwest and a former trustee of the Parliament along with Minister Nichole Carter and Cilvia Osborne from Bright Star Church Chicago.

The Parliament is open to the public. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://2023powr.org/ .

SOURCE Parliament of the World’s Religions