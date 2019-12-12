Chicago Citywide Literacy Coalition (CCLC) Provides the Gift of Reading to Immigrants

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCLC is giving the gift of reading to immigrants in Chicago's communities everyday as well as this holiday season. A year's worth of success is being celebrated this week as CCLC looks back on some of the coalition's biggest accomplishments and success stories. One success is Brigith, who was given the gift of reading through CCLC's partnership with Centro Romero.

"It's difficult to find a place that actually, really wants to help you and give you a hand to grow in a country that is not your own. But I have been lucky and I am blessed to have found Centro Romero. I remember clearly the first day I came to Centro Romero to get help… At Centro Romero, I do not just see a place of study or work, I see it as family." Brigith

Brigith has a great appreciation and love for Centro Romero. Since the beginning they never ceased to offer her help and provide endless opportunities to Brigith and all students alike. Similarly to most immigrant students, Brigith began her education through ESL and GED classes where Centro Romero's teachers offered dedication and patience, understanding that these vulnerable students were hoping to achieve bigger dreams in America!

Not all institutions are built equally. At Centro Romero, students like Brigith have been gifted personal professors and life mentors offering ESL help as well as valuable day to day life lessons. This special organization continues to enhance the lives of immigrant students as they support integrated life in our country.

ABOUT CCLC:

The Chicago Citywide Literacy Coalition (CCLC) was founded in 2003, as a means to advocate for and improve the quality of adult literacy programs in Chicago. The CCLC grew from a completely volunteer-run organization to a group that works closely with workforce development organizations, the City Colleges of Chicago's Adult Education department, the Illinois Community College board—and is now beginning to coordinate with the Chicago Public School system and the Illinois Department of Human Services. As a coalition, the CCLC promotes equal access to high quality, lifelong learning opportunities in order to build healthy and sustainable communities. CCLC has been working closely with 40 organizations for over 10 years.

