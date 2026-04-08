Chicago Coding Systems Debuts Turnkey High-Speed Syringe Labeling Solution for Life Sciences

ST. CHARLES, Ill., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Coding Systems (CCS), a leader in comprehensive marking and traceability solutions, today announced the rollout of the LM3612 Custom Syringe Labeling System. Designed, sold, and installed by CCS, this system represents a new benchmark in pharmaceutical packaging efficiency, made possible through a strategic partnership with Illinois-based LabelMill.

American Engineering for Critical Applications

LM3612 Syringe Labeling System Perfectly Labeled Syringe

The LM3612 was engineered to solve the "small-diameter dilemma" — applying high-precision "flag" labels to syringes and vials where surface area is at a premium. To achieve the extreme tolerances required for pharmaceutical "zero-tack" flagging, CCS leveraged LabelMill's heavy-duty, American-made labeling heads as the mechanical heart of the system.

Sourced from LabelMill's Savanna, IL facility, the labeling core is built with industrial-grade American steel and customized to meet the exact geometries of life-science containers — tuned to work in harmony with CCS's sophisticated digital core.

A Tech-Forward Inspection Node

The LM3612 provides manufacturers with an intelligent, data-driven production line node featuring:

CCS Autoscan Integration: Native connectivity for end-to-end data logging and print verification.

Native connectivity for end-to-end data logging and print verification. Integrated Cognex Scanning: Real-time, high-speed data capture ensuring 100% barcode readability and compliance.

Real-time, high-speed data capture ensuring 100% barcode readability and compliance. Customizable UI/UX: A touch interface giving operators granular control over diagnostics, inspection logs, and real-time performance metrics.

"Our goal was to provide a single-source solution that bridges heavy-duty mechanical reliability with advanced data architecture," says Rob Wienhoff, President of Chicago Coding Systems. "By integrating LabelMill's precision labeling heads as our mechanical foundation, we've created a 'Total Intelligence' package where physical application and digital verification are perfectly synced — a level of harmony that off-the-shelf components simply cannot achieve."

Scale with Confidence

With a space-efficient footprint and high-cadence output, the LM3612 drops into existing production lines, helping manufacturers scale while meeting the most stringent FDA quality control benchmarks. The system is designed for both human and robotic interaction.

About Chicago Coding Systems (CCS): Based in St. Charles, IL, CCS provides turnkey marking, coding, and labeling solutions, enabling manufacturers to achieve total traceability and operational efficiency through technologies like the AutoScan System.

About LabelMill: Headquartered in Savanna, IL, LabelMill manufactures heavy-duty, precision-engineered labeling equipment for the world's leading food, beverage, and pharmaceutical brands.

Media Contact:

David Enger

630-940-2417

[email protected]

SOURCE Chicago Coding Systems