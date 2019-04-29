Chicago Conference to Focus on Gun Violence Prevention

CHICAGO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the 2019 Cultural Impact Conference presented by The Chicago School of Professional Psychology. Titled Gun Violence Prevention: Mental Health Implications of Mass Shootings, the conference takes place May 17th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Chicago's Holiday Inn Mart Plaza. The more than 15 scheduled presentations will cover topics ranging from assessing risk of violence to the benefits of having a national violence prevention hotline to invalidating toxic masculinity. Featured presenters include:

Keynote speaker Jaleel Abdul-Adil , Ph.D. is the co-director of Urban Youth Trauma Center (UYTC), a center providing coordinated care for multi-problem, high-risk youth affect by trauma and community violence. In his presentation, Over a (Gun) Barrel: Roles and Responses in Violence Prevention , he will provide a professional framework for perspectives and practices in violence prevention developed at UYTC.

, Psy.D., a forensic psychologist who consults with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies will present . An explanation of violence risk assessment and threat management, the presentation will include a discussion of risk factors and warning signs of violence, as well as escalation towards and protective factors against violence. Kate Mahoney , L.C.S.W., is executive director of the Naomi Ruth Cohen Institute for Mental Health Education. She will be presenting Reducing Stigma, Dispelling Myths about Mental Illness and Gun Violence with Leah Hoane , B.A. The presentation will highlight how myth and stigma lead to misinformation about mental illness's role in gun violence.

Continued Education credits will be available for several of the presentations, many of which will be streamed live. Register now.

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Founded in 1979, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (TCSPP) is a nonprofit, private school devoted exclusively to psychology, and related behavioral health sciences.

