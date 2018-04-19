Chicago Connectory Announces First Annual "Connexion IoT" Event

CHICAGO, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Connectory -- an IoT innovation and incubator space boasting cutting-edge technology, expert programming, and mentorship from leading experts in IoT — announces the Connexion IoT event, with a focus on informing and engaging audiences in the fast-growing industry of IoT.

"Connexion IoT is a conference where we bring the Midwest community of IoT professionals together," says Dennis Boecker, Founder and Managing Director at the Chicago Connectory. "The concept is to transform our space for 24 hours into a vision of the current and future world of IoT. We have invited entrepreneurs, subject matter experts, venture capitalists, public officials, and many more who make up the vibrant community of IoT enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a set of unique IoT experiences."

The 20,000 sq ft space the Chicago Connectory occupies on the 5th floor of Merchandise Mart will feature 45+ interactive IoT experiences from global companies while the 12th floor auditorium of partner organization 1871 gathers senior IoT thought-leaders to share experiences from a variety of industries, presenting visitors with a comprehensive view of IoT. The event will conclude at 1871 with a Pitch Contest to highlight 6 of today's most innovative IoT startups. Names to be announced April 25th, 2018.

"We are extremely excited to launch this IoT experience in coordination with Chicago Connectory," said Betsy Ziegler, CEO of 1871. "The IoT industry is one of many we are focused on in order to best serve our digital startup community. As more and more devices get connected to the internet, the power and importance of investing time and energy in this area becomes ever more critical for our member organizations."

Select companies already on board include Bosch, Microsoft, CDW, Bosch Rexroth & IOTA. Interested companies can contact info@chicagoconnectory.com for more information.

For more information about Connexion IoT, visit connexioniot.com.

About Chicago Connectory

The Chicago Connectory is a partnership between Bosch and 1871. Together, 1871 and Bosch are empowering an ecosystem in Chicagoland and the greater Midwest to drive the future of IoT and build a connected world together. For more information about Chicago Connectory, visit chicagoconnectory.com.



About 1871



1871 is the home of over 500 high-growth technology startups and more than 1,500 members supported by an entire ecosystem focused on accelerating their growth and creating jobs in the Chicagoland area. Visit www.1871.com for more information. Located in a 150,000 square-foot space over three floors in The Merchandise Mart, 1871 has more than 600 current mentors available to its members, as well as more than 100 partner corporations, universities, education programs, accelerators, venture funds and other organizations that make its extensive matrix of resources possible. For more on our partners, visit www.1871.com/about/partners, or become a partner by reaching out to contact@1871.com.

