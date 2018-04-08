Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce "Gallagher Way"

In this new partnership, Gallagher becomes the official insurance brokerage, benefits and risk management services partner of the Chicago Cubs and will have exclusive marketing and sponsorship rights to Ricketts family real estate properties, including Wrigley Field, the adjacent outdoor entertainment plaza, office tower and Hotel Zachary. The deal includes multi-year exclusive naming rights to the entertainment plaza, Wrigley Field's Western Gate, now named "Gallagher Way," the Left Field bullpen door and a videoboard feature sponsoring late inning insurance runs which will gain Gallagher high visibility during select broadcasts.

Formerly called "The Park at Wrigley," Gallagher Way is a key component of the Ricketts' vision to transform the neighborhood into an attractive year-round destination for tourists, residents and Cubs fans. The space is quickly becoming Chicago's new town square with family-friendly programming, a new mixed-retail development, multiple new restaurants with award-winning chefs, and the boutique Hotel Zachary at Gallagher Way which opened last week.

"My family is thrilled the Chicago Cubs can partner with Gallagher. We admire their 90-year history of business and civic leadership and we share their deep ties to Chicago," said Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts. "Most importantly, we share their commitment to the community. Gallagher's investment will ensure we can offer a great experience to families all year-round—from enjoying game days to ice-skating in the winter. Countless fans, neighbors and visitors to our great city will be warmly greeted in the heart of Wrigleyville's town square now called Gallagher Way."

"We are excited to participate in this strategic business and marketing partnership with the Chicago Cubs and the Ricketts family," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of Gallagher. "We strongly believe that Gallagher is aligning with a globally-known baseball franchise and brand that shares our values, has a rich heritage, and leads by example with its civic and community investments and philanthropy. Through our partnership with the Chicago Cubs, not only will we be part of the special Wrigley experience and neighborhood, we will have the opportunity to work closely with Chicago Cubs Charities on a variety of projects that benefit community causes across the city and beyond."

In 2017, through Wrigley Field's Western Gate, now renamed Gallagher Way, close to 700,000 fans and visitors were welcomed to Cubs games, concerts and tours when it was constructed. Sitting in the heart of the North Side of Chicago, Gallagher Way offers a beautiful open-air destination for neighbors, fans and tourists to enjoy. In just its first eight months of being open, nearly 500,000 enjoyed year-round programing at Gallagher Way including movie nights, farmers markets, concerts, a fitness series, watch parties, a Winterland with Christkindlmarkt and ice rink, and more.

The Gallagher Way refers to Gallagher's unique culture based on professional excellence, integrity and team work. For the past 90 years, Gallagher has been dedicated to developing insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting solutions for its clients, and having a positive impact in the communities in which it operates. The company also believes in maintaining a supportive and team-oriented culture in which employees can thrive and client expectations are exceeded.

Gallagher (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 33 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

