CHICAGO CUBS AND INVENERGY ANNOUNCE NEW MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP

CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Cubs and Invenergy today announced a new multiyear partnership, making the Chicago-based global developer, owner and operator of clean energy solutions the "Official Solar Provider" of the Cubs and Wrigley Field, a first for the club.

Michael Polsky, Invenergy Founder and CEO, Utopia Hill, Reactivate CEO, and Crane Kenney, Chicago Cubs President, unveil the new Invenergy solar energy partnership at a recent Chicago Cubs game.

"We're proud to welcome Chicago-based Invenergy to the Cubs family as our new solar provider," said Cubs Executive Chairman Tom Ricketts. "Being a good neighbor is important to us, and this partnership with Invenergy strengthens that commitment by helping to bring clean energy to the community through the solar projects. It also furthers our overall efforts to be more energy efficient and sustainable."

Through this partnership, the Cubs will become an "anchor tenant" of several community solar projects developed by Invenergy company Reactivate, who develops, owns and operates distributed generation solar and storage projects. Community solar allows subscribing customers to realize the financial benefits of clean energy without owning a property or the upfront costs for solar. For renters, low-to-moderate income households and many local businesses, community solar is one of the few zero-upfront-cost options for saving money on electricity bills.

"Invenergy has called Chicago home for over 20 years and we are proud to team up with the Chicago Cubs on this transformative partnership," said Invenergy Founder and CEO Michael Polsky. "As the premier leader in clean energy solutions, Invenergy is currently expanding our Chicago headquarters and growing our global workforce to meet the increased demand for cleaner, more reliable, affordable energy. It is important to see iconic brands like the Chicago Cubs commit to being an active player in the clean energy transition and power Wrigley Field with community solar for seasons to come."

Reactivate's community solar projects aim to eventually generate enough renewable energy to help offset the energy usage of Wrigley Field and extend renewable energy to select Cubs Charities Diamond Project recipients. More information on the community solar projects and their impact will be provided at a later date. Fans also will notice new Invenergy signage in the ballpark on the left center outfield door.

"Reactivate is proud to partner with the Chicago Cubs on community solar to further the just and equitable energy transition," said Reactivate CEO Utopia Hill. "These projects are anticipated to bring significant energy savings and impactful, measurable benefits to Chicago communities – particularly to low-to-moderate income households."

About Invenergy

Invenergy is accelerating cleaner, more reliable, affordable energy. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, build, own, and operate large-scale renewable and other clean energy generation, transmission and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Headquartered in Chicago, Invenergy has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Japan, Poland, and Scotland.

Invenergy and its affiliated companies have successfully developed more than 31,000 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, transmission infrastructure and natural gas power generation and advanced energy storage projects.

About Reactivate

Reactivate is a mission-driven renewable energy company, that develops, owns, and operates renewable energy projects to improve the lives of people in low-to-moderate income and energy transition communities across the country. Reactivate's primary focus areas are community solar, commercial & industrial solar, small utility scale solar, energy storage, and EV charging projects. Reactivate creates positive social and environmental impact in underserved communities by delivering renewable energy, environmental benefits, job opportunities, energy cost savings and opportunities for minority and women-owned businesses. Reactivate was founded by Invenergy and Lafayette Square .

