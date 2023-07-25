Chicago Design Network Announces New Ownership Structure; Pursuing Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Certification

Visionary Architecture & Designer Leader Deborah Winchester Becomes Majority Owner, Lead Principal

CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Design Network, a renowned firm specializing in innovative architecture and design, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its history. Effective immediately, the majority ownership of the company is now held by Deborah Winchester, principal and now president and chief executive officer of the firm. This landmark transition also marks a new chapter for Chicago Design Network as it pursues a certification with Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

Deborah Winchester, majority owner, president and principal of Chicago Design Network.
Left to right: Deborah Winchester, David McCarty, Simon Paca, Brandon Simak
Under Ms. Winchester's ownership, Chicago Design Network will continue to maintain its quality standards and connectivity with each client. This restructure is a testament to the firm's recognition of the exceptional skills, talent, and expertise that Ms. Winchester brings to the table as a trailblazer in the field.

Chicago Design Network has always strived to create spaces that inspire, engage, and improve the lives of people. The firm is poised to further expand its creative horizons and deliver exceptional projects that not only meet the clients' needs but also reflect the dynamic vision of its woman-led team. As the firm's vice presidents, principals Simon Paca and Brandon Simak will continue to serve on the leadership team alongside Ms. Winchester. Chicago Design Network co-founder and former owner David McCarty will remain as a principal of the firm. His experience, industry knowledge and vision will continue to shape the firm's ethos and guide its overall direction.

"We are delighted to have Debbie as majority owner of the firm," said Mr. McCarty. "She always brings a fresh perspective and unparalleled creativity to each project."

In addition to her design prowess, Ms. Winchester is committed to championing social responsibility and environmental stewardship within the architecture and design industry. She envisions Chicago Design Network as a catalyst for positive change, advocating for inclusive design principles, fostering diversity in the workplace, and prioritizing sustainable practices in all projects.

"Dave is a natural teacher and mentor who has positively impacted all of us at CDN," said Ms. Winchester. I am thrilled to have Dave remaining on board to support and foster CDN's vision, even as he steps away from his ownership stake in the firm."

This transition in ownership serves as a testament to the firm's continued evolution. The firm is poised to remain at the forefront of the architecture and design industry, delivering innovative solutions that exceed client expectations and positively impact communities.

About Chicago Design Network:
Chicago Design Network is a leading architecture and design firm renowned for its cutting-edge projects that combine artistry, functionality, and sustainability. With a commitment to design excellence, the firm creates spaces that inspire, engage, and enhance the human experience. See Chicago Design Network projects here.

