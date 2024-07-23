Chicago Design Network Announces Strategic Alignment and New Office Location

CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Design Network (CDN), a certified Women's Business Enterprise through the WBENC, is excited to announce the realignment of its corporate organization to better reflect its status as a leading woman-owned business. This evolution within the firm highlights the journeys and contributions of its key leaders while maintaining a strong foundation laid by its founder.

Chicago Design Network leadership. Left to right: David McCarty, Deborah Winchester, Brandon Simak, Simon Paca The Chicago Design Network team collaborating on a project.

At the helm of CDN is President and CEO Deborah Winchester. Deborah's remarkable journey from Intern (1986) to majority owner (2023) is a testament to her dedication and vision. Under her leadership, CDN has flourished with her work emphasizing creative direction, strategic business management, and client clarity. Deborah's influence extends beyond operational leadership; she shapes the firm's business development strategies, ensuring that CDN remains at the forefront of the industry.

Simon Paca, the Director of Strategy & Standards, has played a pivotal role as CDN's project-based design leader. His focus on buildability ensures that CDN's designs are both innovative and practical. Simon's commitment to excellence in design and his ongoing pursuit of knowledge, especially around products, have been instrumental in maintaining the firm's reputation for high-quality work. He is integral to the firm's client business strategies and sustainability strategies, especially through material selection and resource library management.

Brandon Simak, the Director of Architecture, oversees quality control in design, production, and delivery. His meticulous approach to project management and customer experience has resulted in consistently successful project outcomes. Alongside his architectural work, Brandon also manages operational functions such as billing, scheduling, and the development of policies and procedures, ensuring that each project is completed on time and within budget. His dedication to licensure and continuing education in Health, Safety, and Welfare (HSW) reflects his commitment to professional growth and excellence.

David McCarty, the founder of CDN, continues to contribute to the firm's success as the Director of Strategic Initiatives. David focuses on strategy and sustainability, guiding the firm's direction and ensuring that it remains adaptable and forward-thinking. His expertise in strategic design and workplace and real estate strategies keeps CDN aligned with industry trends and client needs.

In October 2023, CDN moved to a new office at 217 N. Jefferson Ave., a location rich in history and significance for the firm. This new space, Schwinn's former headquarters and showroom, brings CDN full circle, as the firm was previously located directly across the street before moving to the West Jackson location in 1997. The return to this vibrant area symbolizes CDN's growth and enduring presence in the Chicago design community.

CDN continues to excel in designing technology-focused workplaces and healing spaces. Recent and ongoing projects—including the redesign of Rush Oak Park Hospital's fourth floor patient wing and back-to-office projects for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Agilent Technologies—demonstrate the firm's versatility and commitment to creating impactful spaces. With exciting new developments on the horizon, CDN remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of design and architecture.

