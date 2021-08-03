Chicago Dramatists Announces La Nuit Virtual Event - A Night of Theatre and Transformation on Saturday, August 7th, 2021

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Dramatists, the leader in providing screenwriters and playwrights with the opportunities to advance their skills, develop new works, and collaborate in an open forum with peers throughout the creative process, announces their 3rd annual entertaining and fundraising virtual event.

The 3rd annual La Nuit Gala will take place via Twitch stream on August 7th, 2021, at 7:00 pm Central Time. This virtual event is free to attend and will feature a packed schedule of insider interviews, original songs, an exclusive script reading, and more.

Chicago Dramatists is an inclusive community dedicated to nurturing dramatic writers at every stage of their evolution -- committed to dynamic exchange and experimentation, leading to new, innovative works for the American stage and screen.

"We are very excited to invite the Chicago playwriting and theatre community as well as those across the global theatrical audience to this special event," said Carson Grace Becker, creative director for Chicago Dramatists. "This year's event is chock-full of talent who are ready and willing to unveil their innermost thoughts on creative writing and innovation."

The event includes two dynamic round-table discussions with staples of the Chicago theatre scene. The first includes Artistic Directors Olivia Lilley from Prop Theatre, Rohina Malik from Medina Theatre Collective, Lanise Antoine Shelley from House Theatre, and Carson Grace Becker from Chicago Dramatists.

It also includes a conversation with playwrights from all over the world, featuring Resident Playwright Emilio Williams, author of Elektra Problematika; Neil Blackadder, author of translations for Lukas Bärfuss & Rebekka Kricheldorf, Kestutis Nakas, featured artist at NYC's Museum of Modern Art and author of No Bees for Bridgeport, Resident Playwright Fouad Teymour, author of Jeff Award winning play Twice, Thrice, Frice..., and Kate Hendrickson, Resident Director of Trap Door Theatre.

Additionally, a reading of 48hr Festival Winner Conor McShane's piece Five, Six, Seven, Eight will take place, as well as a performance of a new musical number developed by CD Teaching Artist Diana Lawrence, 2021 recipient of the Jerry Harrington Award for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Musical Theatre.

La Nuit 2021 is free to join -- simply register by clicking here or going to chicagodramatists.org and you will receive an email as the date approaches with a link to join the stream. The key fundraiser for the year, Chicago Dramatists, will raise money to support staffing, upcoming programming and organizational development. You can also donate now by texting "Give" to (872) 201-1077.

About Chicago Dramatists:

Founded in 1979, Chicago Dramatists provides playwrights, screenwriters, and lyricists with an unparalleled artistic community where inventive and generative experiences are developed, explored, and shared.

We provide a diverse and inclusive setting for developing and showcasing new works to the theatre industry and the general public. We are one of the few organizations in the country specifically designed to engage writers, lyricists, and enthusiasts wanting to learn more about the artistry of play dynamics and hone their craft. Visit www.chicagodramatists.org/ for more information.

CHICAGO DRAMATISTS CONTACT:

Atlie Gilbert

Managing Producer

[email protected]

440-241-9339

