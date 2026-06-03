CHICAGO ENTREPRENEUR AND PHILANTHROPIST EARLY WALKER LAUNCHES NO BUSINESS LEFT BEHIND TO RESCUE AND SCALE UNDERSERVED SMALL BUSINESSES

Following a private equity exit, Walker deploys $100K and hands-on support to small business owners who have the work ethic but not the infrastructure

CHICAGO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Juneteenth, Early Walker, Chicago entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist, today announced the official launch of No Business Left Behind, an initiative providing direct mentorship, capital access, and operational support to small business owners in underserved communities who are fighting to survive and scale.

Early Walker

The launch follows Walker's September 2024 exit from All Area W&W Towing, which he built from a single $7,500 truck into one of the largest municipal towing operations in the Chicago metropolitan area before selling to Vehicle Management Solutions, a portfolio company of private equity firm Mill Point Capital. Rather than stepping back, Walker stepped in, deploying $100K and his full platform toward rescuing businesses others would write off.

No Business Left Behind targets what Walker identifies as the most critical gap in the entrepreneurial ecosystem: small business owners with real products, real services, and real work ethic, but no access to the mentorship, capital, or operational guidance needed to grow. The initiative provides hands-on support and public visibility for the businesses it serves, treating struggling entrepreneurs not as charity cases, but as assets worth investing in.

"I kept seeing the same story: good people, strong work ethic, real product or service, but no access to the infrastructure that could help them scale," said Walker. "No Business Left Behind exists to close that gap. Mentorship, funding, operations and we put a spotlight on the businesses going through it so people see what transformation actually looks like."

Since its formation, No Business Left Behind has already intervened on behalf of multiple Chicago businesses, including Living Fresh Market, the largest black-owned grocery store in the country that was on the brink of closure and Fatburger's first Chicago location and Sip & Savor, a Black-owned coffee brand in Bronzeville that faced closure following a smash-and-grab incident. Walker's response in each case went beyond financial contribution, mobilizing community support and providing strategic guidance to help owners stay and rebuild.

"We never imagined that one video would move an entire community to show up for us the way they did," said Living Fresh Market Owner Melody Winston. "The No Business Left Behind initiative didn't just bring customers through our doors, but it reminded us why we started. We built this store as a declaration that our community deserves access, dignity, and excellence, and for us this is bigger than groceries. No Business Left Behind gave our story a platform, and our community gave it power."

The initiative is rooted in the same principle that has guided Walker's career: that economic opportunity should not be determined by zip code. It runs parallel to his forthcoming book, From One Raggedy Tow Truck to the C-Suite: A First-Generation Entrepreneur's Blueprint for Building an Empire (July 2026), which translates his own exit and portfolio into a practical framework for first-generation entrepreneurs.

Additional information about No Business Left Behind can be found HERE.

About Early Walker

Early Walker is a Chicago-based entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. Starting with a single tow truck purchased with less than $10,000 in savings, he built All Area W&W Towing into one of the largest municipal towing operations in the Chicago metropolitan area before executing a private equity exit in 2024. He is the founder of No Business Left Behind and the forthcoming author of From One Raggedy Tow Truck to the C-Suite (June 2026). His public service has been recognized by the Illinois General Assembly, the Governor's Office of Illinois, and through the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award presented by President Joe Biden. Follow Early Walker on Instagram @mrearlywalker.

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SOURCE Early Walker