Chicago Fashion Designer Stevie Edwards Pays Homage to the 'Boss', Diana Ross in a Full Page Fashion Spread in the September Issue of Vogue and W Magazine Recreating One of Her Iconic 70's Photos Featuring LisaRaye as His Muse

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Designer Stevie Edwards announced today that Actress LisaRaye is featured as his Muse in his Fashion Campaign Ads. These ads will be featured in the September Issues of Vogue and W Magazine. The Designer decided to pay homage to the Legendary Iconic Diva 'Ms. Diana Ross' by recreating her iconic photo from the 70's with his Muse LisaRaye. This will be the debut of Actress LisaRaye in Vogue and W magazine. She was previously featured in a 2-page spread in the March Issue of Harpers Bazaar wearing Stevie's Logo Collection. LisaRaye will also make her Debut at NYFW walking for the Designer.

Chicago Designer Stevie Edwards features his Muse LisaRaye paying homage to the Boss , Diana Ross by recreating her iconic 70's photo This is the actual fashion ad campaign that is debuting in the September's Isuue of Vogue and W Magazine

In the Fashion Ad LisaRaye is dressed in a Custom white beaded fitted dress with tear drop front opening, which is a replica of the dress from the Iconic Diana Ross photo.

Stevie has dressed some of Hollywood's finest such as Diana Ross, Jody Watley, LisaRaye, Sparkle, Terisa Griffin, Julie Dexter, Tiffany Haddish and Music Producer/Director Billie Woodruff.

