Chicago Faucets Introduces CF Connect PLUS, Bringing Intelligent Connected Water Management to Facilities

New platform supports automated hygiene flushing, real-time monitoring, and digital documentation for water management programs

DES PLAINES, Ill., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Faucets will introduce CF Connect PLUS at the 2026 Healthcare Facilities Innovation Conference (HFIC), August 2–5 in Minneapolis, Minnesota (Booth 907). The CF Connect PLUS innovation supports healthcare facilities initiative in strengthening water management programs that reduce the risk of waterborne pathogens and meet increasingly rigorous documentation requirements.

CF Connect PLUS by Chicago Faucets integrates connected faucet technology with facility operations to support proactive water management strategies. CF Connect PLUS provides a centralized platform to monitor, manage, and document critical faucet performance across an entire facility. The system also provides valuable documentation that can assist teams in maintaining records, improving response times, and supporting broader building management initiatives.

CF Connect PLUS is a connected water management platform that automates hygiene flushing, monitors and documents water temperature at the point of use, and provides digital documentation of all activities to help facilities better manage building water systems while supporting existing water management programs.

"We are building on the company's CF Connect mobile app which enables wireless configuration and adjustability of HyTronic® touchless fittings. CF Connect PLUS expands those capabilities with facility-wide monitoring, automation, centralized management through a building management system, and compliance-ready reporting," explains Greg Hunt, Chicago Faucets Commercial Product Manager.

Responding to the Growing Need for Connected Water Management

Facilities are placing greater emphasis on proactive water management as regulatory guidance continues to evolve and facility teams face increasing pressure to document compliance activities while operating with limited maintenance resources. Connected technologies are becoming an increasingly important tool for improving visibility into building water systems while reducing reliance on manual processes.

CF Connect PLUS addresses these challenges by providing continuous visibility, automation, and digital documentation across connected water assets, helping facilities execute their existing water management programs more consistently and efficiently.

Addressing Healthcare Water System Risks

Building water systems can experience stagnation, temperature fluctuations, and microbial growth that increase the risk of waterborne pathogens such as Legionella. Managing these risks requires facilities to maintain water movement, monitor system conditions, and document routine activities as part of established water management programs.

While the CF Connect app provides configuration and diagnostics at the individual fitting level, CF Connect PLUS adds a centralized layer of monitoring, automation, and documentation that supports facility-wide oversight and continuous verification of existing water management practices.

Designed for Infection Prevention and Compliance

Automated hygiene flushing to help reduce water stagnation

Real-time temperature monitoring at the point of use through temperature-sensing angle stop adapters

Centralized visibility and management across multiple locations, connecting up to 30 wired HyTronic® fittings or up to 10 Bluetooth® fittings to a single Gateway

Digital documentation for hygiene flushing, maintenance activities, configuration backups, and compliance reporting

Integration with Building Automation Systems (BAS) through BACnet/IP

Encrypted access using a dedicated CF Connect ID and password for every device

No subscriptions or recurring monthly fees

Through the Gateway and the CF Connect app, facility teams gain coordinated visibility across connected fittings, helping ensure water management activities are performed consistently and documented automatically.

CF Connect PLUS documents conditions within a facility's existing water management program.

Supporting Healthcare Water Management Programs

Reducing reliance on manual flushing procedures

Supporting consistent water movement in low-use areas

Providing continuous visibility into system performance

Automatically generating digital records of flushing activities and system events

These capabilities support healthcare organizations working to meet internal policies and regulatory expectations related to water safety and documentation, including recordkeeping practices referenced in ASHRAE Standard 188, ASHRAE Standard 514, CMS Memo QSO-17-30 and F-Tag 441, The Joint Commission Standard EC.02.05.02, the FGI Guidelines, VHA Directive 1061, and CDC guidance for reducing Legionella risk in building water systems.

"Healthcare facilities are being asked to do more than ever to document water management activities while protecting patients and operating efficiently," said Greg Hunt, Commercial Products Manager at Chicago Faucets. "CF Connect PLUS helps simplify that process by bringing automation, continuous monitoring, and digital documentation together in one connected platform that supports the water management programs facilities already have in place."

Live Demonstration at HFIC 2026

Chicago Faucets will demonstrate CF Connect PLUS at HFIC 2026 (Booth 907), where attendees can experience how intelligent connected water management helps healthcare facilities improve operational oversight, automate routine water management activities, and simplify compliance documentation.

A Shift Toward Intelligent Healthcare Infrastructure

As hospitals continue investing in connected building technologies, plumbing systems are becoming an increasingly important source of operational intelligence. CF Connect PLUS extends digital capabilities beyond traditional building controls by transforming manual water management activities into connected, documented processes that improve visibility, support compliance efforts, and help advance patient safety initiatives. To learn more, schedule a demo or download brochure visit: www.chicagofaucets.com/cfconnectplus.

Founded in 1901, Chicago Faucets is a leading manufacturer of commercial faucets, electronic fittings, and specialty plumbing products engineered for the most demanding environments. With a 125-year heritage and an eye toward the future, the company continues to deliver solutions that combine reliability, performance, and innovation. For additional information, contact Chicago Faucets at 800-566-2100 or visit www.chicagofaucets.com.

About Chicago Faucets

Chicago Faucets, a Geberit Group company, is a leading manufacturer of commercial faucets and shower systems designed for reliability, safety, and compliance in demanding environments. From healthcare to education, transportation, public assembly, food service, and laboratories, Chicago Faucets supports sustainable water management and smarter, safer facility operations. Our commitment to delivering exceptional products and outstanding customer service has made us the go-to choice for plumbing contractors, specifiers, and facility management professionals. For additional information, contact Chicago Faucets at 2100 South Clearwater Drive, Des Plaines, IL 60018, or call 800-566-2100 or visit www.chicagofaucets.com.

Contact: Perrie Hayes, PR and Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE The Chicago Faucet Company