Chicago Faucets Introduces High-Traffic Touchless Faucet and Multi-Feed Soap System at AAAE Conference

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Faucets introduced a new airport high-traffic electronic faucet and soap system at the 98th Annual American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) Conference & Exposition, held May 3–5 in Los Angeles, California.

Designed for airport restroom environments, the system combines the E-Tronic® 80 touchless faucet and the E-Tronic® 80 SoapBank, a Multi-Feed Soap Dispenser System, addressing one of the most persistent operational challenges in aviation facilities: frequent maintenance across large restroom networks.

Chicago Faucets designs for efficiency in high-traffic environments like airports with the E-Tronic® 80 Touchless Faucet and matching E-Tronic 80 automatic soap dispensers supplied by SoapBank, a multi-feed soap dispensing system. This latest innovation pairs reliable electronic faucet powered by 15-year long-life faucet battery supply with a large, centralized soap reservoir—reducing maintenance time, minimizing refills, and keeping airport restrooms running smoothly.

Airport restrooms operate continuously, often requiring repeated battery replacement and soap refilling across hundreds of devices. Chicago Faucets' latest approach reduces these service demands while maintaining consistent performance.

The E-Tronic® 80 faucets feature above-deck serviceability, allowing maintenance teams to complete repairs quickly. The E-Tronic 80 is available in AC, DC or DC with an integrated Long Term Power System (LTPS) that provides up to 15 years of operation (based on 500 daily activations). This significantly reduces battery replacement cycles and associated labor. To learn more about the new products for the aviation industry facilities, the company has Airport Water Solutions available at https://info.chicagofaucets.com/airport-solutions.

The matching E-Tronic 80 SoapBank system centralizes soap delivery and offers 13,000 soap dispenses enabling maintenance teams to refill multiple dispensers from a single central source, saving time and reducing disruptions in busy restrooms. This reduces labor requirements, minimizes service interruptions, and improves uptime in secure or high-traffic areas.

"Airport facility teams are managing thousands of daily interactions across restroom systems, often in secure environments," said Greg Hung, Commercial Product Manager. "This Multi-Feed Soap Dispensing system helps reduce maintenance frequency while supporting consistent passenger experience."

Chicago Faucets exhibited at Booth #255, engaging with AAAE airport leaders focused on operational efficiency and infrastructure performance. If you missed the AAAE, visit https://www.chicagofaucets.com/market/airport to learn how these solutions support high-traffic facilities. And to explore plumbing fittings for your facility, schedule a meeting, at: https://info.chicagofaucets.com/lets-meet

About Chicago Faucets

Chicago Faucets, a Geberit Group company, is a leading manufacturer of commercial faucets and shower systems designed for reliability, safety, and compliance in demanding environments. From transportation, public assembly, to education, healthcare, food service, and laboratories, Chicago Faucets supports sustainable water management and smarter, safer facility operations. Our commitment to delivering exceptional products and outstanding customer service has made us the go-to choice for plumbing contractors, specifiers, and facility management professionals.

For additional information, contact Chicago Faucets at 2100 South Clearwater Drive, Des Plaines, IL 60018, or call 800-566-2100 or visit https://www.chicagofaucets.com/market/airport.

SOURCE The Chicago Faucet Company