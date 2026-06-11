Chicago Faucets Simplifies the Path to Healthier Showers with the Auto-Drain® Trim Plate for Seamless Retrofits

New retrofit solution helps facilities reduce stagnant water conditions while simplifying shower system upgrades in occupied buildings

DES PLAINES, Ill., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Faucets announces the availability of its new Auto-Drain® Retrofit Trim Plate, developed specifically to support Auto-Drain® shower installations in healthcare, senior care, and other environments where occupant safety and water management are critical priorities.

The oversized Auto-Drain® Retrofit Trim Plate from Chicago Faucets is designed to simplify shower system upgrades or retrofits by easily concealing large wall openings often left behind during valve replacements. This means facilities can seamlessly transition to healthier, water-safe Auto-Drain® technology while minimizing tile repair, reconstruction costs, and room disruption.

Designed to simplify retrofit installations, the oversized trim plate allows facilities to modernize existing fixed shower head systems with Chicago Faucets Auto-Drain® technology while minimizing wall reconstruction, tile repair, and room downtime. The retrofit-friendly design helps facilities upgrade aging shower infrastructure more efficiently without major disruption to occupied spaces.

The Auto-Drain® Shower System automatically drains standing water from the valve assembly after each use, helping reduce stagnant water conditions associated with bacterial growth and waterborne pathogen risk in high-acuity environments.

As healthcare and senior living facilities continue strengthening water management programs, reducing stagnant water within plumbing systems has become an increasingly important component of broader infection prevention and patient safety strategies.

"Facilities today are under increasing pressure to proactively manage water quality risks while working within aging infrastructure," said Alexander Bernstein, Associate Product Manager at Chicago Faucets. "The Auto-Drain® Retrofit Trim Plate was specifically engineered to help healthcare and senior care facilities more easily convert existing showers to Auto-Drain® technology while minimizing renovation complexity and operational disruption."

The Auto-Drain® Retrofit Trim Plate is particularly well suited for updating:

Hospitals

Long-term care facilities

Rehabilitation centers

Behavioral health facilities

Senior living communities

Outpatient surgical centers

Athletic facilities

Hotels

Parks and recreation

Correctional facilities

Other high-occupancy environments where water safety is a priority

The oversized trim plate helps conceal larger wall openings often encountered during shower valve replacement projects, allowing contractors to complete upgrades with a cleaner finished appearance and reduced finish repair requirements.

In addition to supporting Auto-Drain® shower conversions, the trim plate can also be used with other Chicago Faucets shower valves during retrofit applications, providing facilities with added flexibility when modernizing shower systems.

Key benefits include:

Automatic draining after each use helps reduce stagnant water conditions associated with amplification of waterborne pathogens such as Legionella pneumophila and Pseudomonas aeruginosa .

and . Supports proactive water management strategies aligned with ASHRAE 188 , CDC healthcare water management guidance, and CMS expectations for Legionella risk reduction programs in patient care environments.

, CDC healthcare water management guidance, and CMS expectations for Legionella risk reduction programs in patient care environments. Supports retrofit conversion to Auto-Drain® shower technology while helping to reduce stagnant water conditions in shower assemblies

Minimizes wall reconstruction and tile repair and simplifies upgrades in occupied facilities

Reduces installation downtime and disruption

Provides a clean, professional finished appearance

Compatible with Chicago Faucets SH Series shower valves

Includes mounting brackets, metal straps, and screws for installation

The Auto-Drain® Retrofit Trim Plate reflects Chicago Faucets' continued commitment to developing practical solutions that support safer water delivery systems, simplified facility maintenance, and long-term operational performance in demanding healthcare and institutional environments.

For more information about the Auto-Drain® Shower System and Retrofit Trim Plate, visit https://info.chicagofaucets.com/retrofit-shower-to-auto-drain

About Chicago Faucets

Chicago Faucets is a leading manufacturer of high-performance plumbing fittings for commercial and institutional applications, with a focus on durability, safety, and water management innovation. In 2026, Chicago Faucets, a leader in commercial plumbing fittings, proudly celebrates its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of engineering excellence, manufacturing strength, and deep partnership with specifiers, plumbing contractors, facility managers, and building owners.

The company is a member of the ASPE, ASHE, U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), a partner with EPA WaterSense, and a charter sponsor of the Alliance for Water Efficiency. Many of its plumbing fittings meet the USGBC guidelines for LEED, EPA WaterSense, WELLCertified, and CalGreen.

As part of the Geberit Group, Chicago Faucets supports engineers, contractors, and facility managers with solutions designed to improve water system performance and occupant safety across healthcare, education, and public facilities. To view the company's entire line of products, click here: www.chicagofaucets.com/products

SOURCE The Chicago Faucet Company