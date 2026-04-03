Chicago Faucets Expands Auto-Drain® Shower System to Support Water Management Strategies Across Public and Commercial Facilities

CHICAGO, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Faucets is expanding the application of its Auto-Drain® Shower System beyond healthcare into a broader range of public and commercial facilities, providing engineers and facility managers with a proactive solution for managing water stagnation at the point of use.

In public facilities where usage can vary, the Auto-Drain® Shower System ensures water doesn’t sit idle. It automatically drains shower supply piping to help reduce stagnation risk and promote healthier water systems. An Auto-Drain diverter model is also available to also purge water left in the hose for showers that also have handheld spray with hose.

Showers in schools, athletic facilities, parks and recreation buildings, stadiums, senior living communities, and other public environments are particularly susceptible to intermittent use patterns. Periods of low or inconsistent usage can allow water to remain trapped in shower piping, creating conditions that support the growth of waterborne pathogens such as Legionella, nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM), and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

The Auto-Drain® Shower System is engineered to automatically drain standing water from the valve, pipes, and hoses after each use cycle —without requiring user or staff intervention. By removing residual water downstream of the valve, the system helps reduce the potential for microbial amplification within the shower assembly.

This approach supports building water management programs aligned with industry guidance, including ASHRAE 188 and CDC recommendations, by addressing one of the most persistent challenges in premise plumbing systems: stagnation at infrequently used outlets.

"Many non-healthcare facilities face the same water quality risks as hospitals, but without the same level of oversight or resources," said Richard Nortier, VP of Products & Marketing at Chicago Faucets. "Auto-Drain® brings a proven, automated approach to managing stagnation directly at the shower, helping specifiers extend water safety strategies across a wider range of buildings."

Nortier adds, "Public and commercial shower facilities face unique challenges with water stagnation that can lead to infections, increased liabilities, and costly maintenance issues. Public buildings with showers fall under the scope of ASHRAE 188. The Chicago Faucets Auto-Drain Shower System automates one of the most critical steps—removing stagnant water—helping these facilities meet recommended practices for Legionella prevention."

Key system benefits include:

Automatic drainage of stagnant water from shower piping after each use

from shower piping after each use Reduced reliance on manual flushing protocols in low-use or variable-occupancy facilities

in low-use or variable-occupancy facilities Support for water management program implementation at the point of use

at the point of use Compatibility with new construction and retrofit applications

Auto-Drain® is available in multiple configurations, including systems with fixed showerheads and handheld sprays, ensuring complete drainage of both outlets. Select models meet EPA WaterSense® criteria and comply with ADA and applicable plumbing codes, supporting both efficiency and accessibility requirements.

By integrating automated drainage into the shower assembly, Chicago Faucets provides specifiers with a practical tool to address stagnation risks in environments where traditional maintenance practices may be inconsistent or difficult to sustain. Learn more and download the brochure. See how it works, here. For further information on how to incorporate Auto-Drain in your project, meet with an Auto-Drain expert.

About Chicago Faucets

Chicago Faucets is a leading manufacturer of high-performance plumbing fittings for commercial and institutional applications, with a focus on durability, safety, and water management innovation. In 2026, Chicago Faucets, a leader in commercial plumbing fittings, proudly celebrates its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of engineering excellence, manufacturing strength, and deep partnership with specifiers, plumbing contractors, facility managers, and building owners.

The company is a member of the ASPE, ASHE, U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), a partner with EPA WaterSense, and a charter sponsor of the Alliance for Water Efficiency. Many of its plumbing fittings meet the USGBC guidelines for LEED, EPA WaterSense, WELLCertified, and CalGreen.

As part of the Geberit Group, Chicago Faucets supports engineers, contractors, and facility managers with solutions designed to improve water system performance and occupant safety across healthcare, education, and public facilities. To view the company's entire line of products, click here: www.chicagofaucets.com/products

SOURCE The Chicago Faucet Company