Chicago Fire FC Announces Exciting New Partnership with Avocados from Peru

CHICAGO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Fire FC and Avocados from Peru today announced an exciting new partnership naming Avocados from Peru as the Official Avocado and Superfood of Chicago Fire FC. The partnership will create a variety of co-branding and activation opportunities in-stadium at Fire matches, across social and digital channels, and throughout the greater Chicagoland area. Additionally, in collaboration with Mariano's Supermarkets, the Fire and Avocados from Peru have launched the #AvoFire Ultimate Soccer Sweepstakes providing Fire fans the opportunity to win an AVO Fire Co-branded 2024 Tesla Model Y.

Through the #AvoFire Ultimate Soccer Sweepstakes fans will have the opportunity to win an array of different prizes, including Chicago Fire VIP experiences, a Mariano's shopping spree, and the highlight of the sweepstakes – the AVO Fire Co-branded 2024 Tesla Model Y, wrapped in Fire-themed decals featuring the logos of Avocados from Peru, Mariano's, and the Chicago Fire. Fans can enter the #AvoFire Ultimate Soccer Sweepstakes starting on June 30 by registering at chicagofire.com/avocados or at their local Mariano's market, via a QR code that will appear on the AVO Fire Co-branded Vehicle as it moves throughout Chicago and Chicago Fire, Mariano's and Avocados from Peru Instagram channels, The #AvoFire Ultimate Soccer Sweepstakes will run until September 16, 2024, which marks National Guacamole Day. Three semifinalists will be chosen at random with the winner of the #AvoFire Ultimate Soccer Sweepstakes being determined by halftime competition during the Club's match against Toronto FC on September 28, 2024.

"Chicago Fire FC is thrilled to be launching this new, exciting partnership with Avocados from Peru," said Chicago Fire FC Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Goyo Perez. "The #AvoFire Ultimate Soccer Sweepstakes is such a fun and interactive way to engage with the people of Chicago, allowing us to introduce more individuals to the Fire, while also promoting the availability and wonderful health benefits provided by Avocados from Peru. This is such a unique partnership and we're grateful to join Avocados from Peru on this journey."

"Avocados From Peru is excited to be launching our latest sports partnership and the #AvoFire Ultimate Soccer Sweepstakes with Chicago Fire FC," said Peruvian Avocado Commission Chief Executive Officer Xavier Equihua. "With Major League Soccer the fastest growing North American sports league, we're very much looking forward to interacting with such a diverse audience and working with the Fire to promote the importance of eating healthy and living green to fans around the greater Chicagoland area."

In addition to the #AvoFire Ultimate Soccer Sweepstakes, as part of the partnership, the Fire and Avocados from Peru will work together to highlight the health benefits that avocados provide through a variety of activations across Fire social and digital channels, in-stadium signage and LED screens, and pre-match activations. The AVO Fire Co-branded Tesla will also be on display at the Fire Pitch throughout the Sweepstakes and will on-site for all MLS regular season home matches at Soldier Field and SeatGeek Stadium from July 3 to September 28, where fans will have the opportunity to view the car and scan the QR code for another chance to win.

For additional information on Chicago Fire FC, including information on the 2024 MLS Season, please visit: chicagofirefc.com. For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on Twitter (@chicagofire and @vamosfire using hashtags #CF97 and #VamosFire), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), and Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire/.

About Chicago Fire FC

Chicago Fire FC is an American professional soccer club that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS). The Club was founded on October 8, 1997, on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire. The Fire have won six major domestic championship titles, including the 1998 MLS Cup, the 1998, 2000, 2003, and 2006 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups, as well as the 2003 MLS Supporters' Shield. The Club's charitable arm, the Chicago Fire Foundation, was recognized as ESPN's 2019 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. The Fire plays their home matches at historic Soldier Field. For more information, visit chicagofirefc.com.

About the Peruvian Avocado Commission

The Peruvian Avocado Commission (PAC) is headquartered in Washington, D.C. It was established in 2010 to increase the consumption/demand for Avocados from Peru through advertising, retail promotion and public relations. The PAC's promotional activities are conducted under the guidelines of the federal promotion program for Hass avocados, which is under the oversight of the USDA. Detailed information regarding these programs will be announced throughout the season. Avocados from Peru will be available in the U.S. from June through October. For more information about the PAC, please visit www.avocadosfromperu.com or email [email protected].

