Chicago Gains 9th Rally House Location

CHICAGO, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The national sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, is excited to announce that they are the newest tenant at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. Rally House Fashion Outlets of Chicago is the eighth Rally House storefront in the Chicago area. Rally House is located on the first floor, across from Hollister, in the Forever 21 wing.

Rally House takes great pride in having the ability to expand in the Chicago market and continue to provide customers with their vast selection of quality apparel and merchandise for the teams they love. "We are extremely excited to open our nineth Rally House location in the Chicagoland area," proclaims District Manager Jeffrey Chapman. "This location carries a wide assortment of local teams to shop. Whether you're gearing up for a game, looking for gifting ideas, or shopping for souvenirs, we have you covered!"

Customers will enjoy shopping many well-known pro teams available at Rally House Fashion Outlets of Chicago with favorites like the Cubs, White Sox, Bears, Blackhawks, and Bulls, as well as popular collegiate teams throughout the Midwest. This new Rally House store also carries many renowned brands such as Nike, Mitchell & Ness, Antigua, New Era, and more.

Rally House Fashion Outlets of Chicago looks forward to helping nearby residents and guests show their love for the Windy City. This new Rally House store offers local apparel, collectibles, and gifts featuring unique designs, including products inspired by local Chicago landmarks and destinations.

Customers will enjoy browsing at Rally House Fashion Outlets of Chicago, thanks to its sizeable inventory and accommodating staff. Shoppers can also find more items at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options for all 50 states.

The company recommends that customers visit the Rally House Fashion Outlets of Chicago store page and follow on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for current store information and updates.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 190+ locations across 18 states.

CONTACT:

Jeffery Chapman, District Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Rally House