Chicago Gets Much-Needed Help As Domestic Violence Surges During Pandemic

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reports of domestic violence in Chicago have surged by 15 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic as couples and families are quarantining at home. Survivors are also facing income and job loss, making it even more difficult to afford to leave an abusive situation.

As part of an ongoing, decades-long partnership, The Allstate Foundation and United Way of Metro Chicago have teamed up to empower survivors of domestic violence. Through this cross-sector partnership, The Allstate Foundation will provide critical resources, including a free financial empowerment curriculum, to United Way's community partners in the Chicago area.

"It was already extremely difficult for survivors of domestic violence to seek safety. Now, survivors are facing greater barriers," said Jenny Hansen, United Way of Metro Chicago's Director of Community Impact. "With The Allstate Foundation's Moving Ahead Curriculum, advocates and counselors will be better prepared to help survivors achieve the financial security they need to find a new home, afford a custody lawyer or start counseling."

The Moving Ahead Curriculum developed by The Allstate Foundation, with assistance from the National Network to End Domestic Violence, helps victims recover from financial abuse and move from short-term safety to long-term financial security. It includes lessons about budgeting and setting financial goals, managing debt, and reviewing and improving credit reports and scores.

United Way of Metro Chicago will train its partners, including crisis centers and shelters, on the Moving Ahead Curriculum. United Way and The Allstate Foundation will also host community discussions for donors and the public to learn about domestic violence and financial stability.

"We're grateful to continue our longstanding partnership with United Way to support survivors of domestic violence," said Francie Schnipke Richards, vice president of social responsibility and The Allstate Foundation. "Every person should have the information and tools they need to create a safe, stable and fulfilled life. Now, more than ever, it is critical to get financial resources in the hands of survivors in need."

United Way of Metro Chicago brings together businesses, government, nonprofits, and community leaders to deliver funding, resources, and expertise to nonprofit organizations across greater Chicago. We work alongside our partners at the neighborhood level to tackle systemic issues that have plagued our region, creating communities where children and families can thrive. United, we're building stronger neighborhoods for a stronger Chicago region. To learn more, visit www.liveunitedchicago.org .

The Allstate Foundation accelerates positive change by empowering and educating the most vulnerable, inspiring today's visionaries and promoting community leadership. Since 2005, The Allstate Foundation has invested more than $70 million to help empower nearly 2 million domestic violence survivors with education and tools to achieve financial independence and build a life free from abuse.

