CHICAGO GOURMET 2024: PREMIER CULINARY FEST, TICKETS ON SALE JULY 23

Goats & Totes with Stephanie Izard , presented by and hosted at Little Goat Diner on August 15, 6-8 pm, this event allows guests to design tote bags using fruits and veggies as stamps while grazing on bites and drinks.Tickets: $85/person.

Chefs Get Pickled, on September 21, 7-10 pm at SPF Chicago, local chefs compete in the inaugural chef pickleball tournament, hosted by Jeff Mauro, with food and drinks. Tickets: $99/person.

House of Gourmet Italian Dinner , presented by Eataly , on September 25, 6-9 pm at Chicago History Museum, features a multi-course meal and curated beverages by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits , with emcee Mario Rizzotti. Tickets: $225/person.

Tacos & Tequila , co-hosted by Rick Bayless and Marcos Carbajal and presented by US Foods and The Tourism Board of Guadalajara, Mexico , is September 26, 7-10 pm at Harris Theater Rooftop. Savor tacos, premium agave spirits, cocktails, and music. Tickets: $120/person.

Somm Sessions , presented by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits , is September 27, 12-2 pm at Adalina Chicago. This upscale luncheon features wine and music pairings by top sommeliers. Tickets: $250/person

Hamburger Hop , co-hosted by Joe Flamm and Adrienne Cheatham, and presented by Sysco , Blue Moon Light , and DoorDash , is September 27, 6-9 pm at Harris Theater Rooftop. Indulge in burgers, brews, wine & spirits, as celebrity judges crown the best. Tickets: $130/person.

Late Night Gourmet , presented by and hosted at TAO Chicago is September 27, 9 pm-midnight. Co-hosted by Joe Sasto and Amanda Barnes, enjoy late-night bites, specialty cocktails, and dancing. Tickets: $75/person.

Grand Cru , featuring world-class cuisine and wines, is hosted by Paul Kahan and presented by UnitedHealthcare® and BMW USA, on September 28, with sessions 2-5 and 7-10 pm at Harris Theater Rooftop. Tickets: $255/person

Rise & Shine Gourmet , co-hosted by Art Smith, Lorena Garcia, and Jernard Wells, and presented by Performance Foodservice and Kerrygold , offers a decadent brunch with cocktails and music September 29, 11 am-2 pm at Harris Theater Rooftop. Tickets: $105/person.

SOURCE Illinois Restaurant Association