CHICAGO GOURMET 2024: PREMIER CULINARY FEST, TICKETS ON SALE JULY 23

Goats & Totes with Stephanie Izard, presented by and hosted at Little Goat Diner on August 15, 6-8 pm, this event allows guests to design tote bags using fruits and veggies as stamps while grazing on bites and drinks.Tickets: $85/person.
Chefs Get Pickled, on September 21, 7-10 pm at SPF Chicago, local chefs compete in the inaugural chef pickleball tournament, hosted by Jeff Mauro, with food and drinks. Tickets: $99/person.
House of Gourmet Italian Dinner, presented by Eataly, on September 25, 6-9 pm at Chicago History Museum, features a multi-course meal and curated beverages by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, with emcee Mario Rizzotti. Tickets: $225/person.
Tacos & Tequila, co-hosted by Rick Bayless and Marcos Carbajal and presented by US Foods and The Tourism Board of Guadalajara, Mexico, is September 26, 7-10 pm at Harris Theater Rooftop. Savor tacos, premium agave spirits, cocktails, and music. Tickets: $120/person.
Somm Sessions, presented by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, is September 27, 12-2 pm at Adalina Chicago. This upscale luncheon features wine and music pairings by top sommeliers. Tickets: $250/person
Hamburger Hop, co-hosted by Joe Flamm and Adrienne Cheatham, and presented by Sysco, Blue Moon Light, and DoorDash, is September 27, 6-9 pm at Harris Theater Rooftop. Indulge in burgers, brews, wine & spirits, as celebrity judges crown the best. Tickets: $130/person.
Late Night Gourmet, presented by and hosted at TAO Chicago is September 27, 9 pm-midnight. Co-hosted by Joe Sasto and Amanda Barnes, enjoy late-night bites, specialty cocktails, and dancing. Tickets: $75/person.
Grand Cru, featuring world-class cuisine and wines, is hosted by Paul Kahan and presented by UnitedHealthcare® and BMW USA, on September 28, with sessions 2-5 and 7-10 pm at Harris Theater Rooftop. Tickets: $255/person
Rise & Shine Gourmet, co-hosted by Art Smith, Lorena Garcia, and Jernard Wells, and presented by Performance Foodservice and Kerrygold, offers a decadent brunch with cocktails and music September 29, 11 am-2 pm at Harris Theater Rooftop. Tickets: $105/person.
