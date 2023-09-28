Chicago Hearing Society (CHS) is on the Move!

Anixter Center

Sept. 28, 2023

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center announced today, Chicago Hearing Society (CHS) which provides communication access; hearing and assistive technologies; and support services for persons who are Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing will relocate and lease space at 2017 North Mendell, in the Lincoln Park Riverfront area, in early 2024.

This is one of Chicago's most progressive work environments and is situated between on the Chicago River between Webster and Cortland. CHS will be occupying a little over 5,000 square feet of space in this 62,000 square foot loft building.

"We look forward to welcoming our clients, patients, and visitors to this newly redeveloped modern environment. From the moment they enter the facility they will experience an enhanced provision of services," said Karen Aguilar, Director of CHS and Vice President of Anixter.

About Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center

Lester and Rosalie Anixter Center is an innovative non-for-profit, community-based organization serving over 7,000 people annually throughout the Chicago metropolitan area. Anixter represents people with disabilities, mental health needs, and people who are Deaf, DeafBlind and Hard of Hearing. At Anixter we envision inclusive communities where all people thrive. For more information about Anixter Center, visit www.anixter.org, or join us on Facebook or Instagram (@AnixterCenter). For more information about Chicago Hearing Society, visit www.ChicagoHearingSociety.org.

SOURCE Anixter Center

